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When Sue Tilley met Lucian Freud, it changed her life. Now a painting of her could fetch $47 millionICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 80Happy is an Asian elephant.

But is she also a person? Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House anglePlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

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Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseIn farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorseHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a TrumpWith a stalemate in Ukraine and discontent at home, Putin seems ready to escalate his warThe Afternoon WireICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 80Happy is an Asian elephant.

But is she also a person? Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House anglePlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

What should you do instead? Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseIn farm country, an old American pickup truck becomes more than a workhorseHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump | PSG fans cheer for their team before the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Arsenal supporters gather to celebrate at the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal’s soccer team won the Premier League title in London, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta celebrates at the end of the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London, Monday, May 18, 2026. Arsenal supporters gather at the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal’s soccer team won the Premier League title in London, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

PSG fans light flares on the stands during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. PSG fans cheer for their team before the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

PSG fans cheer for their team before the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Arsenal supporters gather to celebrate at the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal’s soccer team won the Premier League title in London, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Arsenal supporters gather to celebrate at the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal’s soccer team won the Premier League title in London, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta celebrates at the end of the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London, Monday, May 18, 2026. Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta celebrates at the end of the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London, Monday, May 18, 2026.

Arsenal supporters gather at the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal’s soccer team won the Premier League title in London, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Arsenal supporters gather at the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal’s soccer team won the Premier League title in London, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. PSG fans light flares on the stands during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

PSG fans light flares on the stands during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. PARIS — When Arsenal faces Paris Saint-Germain in Saturday’s Champions League final, the rivalry will extend to the singing in the stands. Thousands of opposing fans will try drowning out their rivals’ anthem with their own at Budapest’s Puskás Aréna stadium.

Those from defending champion PSG will passionately bellow “Tous ensemble on chantera” invented by the club’s Ultras fans. Arsenal fans will sing the catchy chorus taken from “The Angel ” written by singer and Arsenal fan Louis Dunford in 2022. It’s a homage to the Islington area of north London where he grew up, close to Arsenal’s current and past stadiums: Highbury and The Emirates.

It was soon adopted by sections of the Arsenal crowd and then kept growing in popularity.

“This song I wrote in my bedroom as a little love letter to my home town,” Dunford told spectators during a concert. “I never dreamed I’d hear it sung at every home game. ” With some London rhyming slang — known as Cockney — and gritty-but-witty vocabulary, it tells of local pubs, faces old and new, rough council estates with roguish characters, single mothers, and people in trouble with the law.

“The manor might be changing, but the people still remain,” Dunford sings, adding. “It’s in the roots that we inherit when a generation ends, it’s in the ruins of your youth and the faces of your past. ”first Premier League title since 2004PSG’s anthem reflects the loyalty of its fans throughout bad struggles on and off the field.

Cet amour qu’on a pour toi ,De galères et de combats ,The club’s Ultras came up with it after finally being allowed back into PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium, under the new collective name of Collectif Ultras Paris . When Arsenal reached the Champions League final in 2006 — losing to Barcelona in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis — PSG was nowhere near Europe’s elite.

Unsuccessful on the field, PSG was also dealing with a major hooliganism problem which began in the late 1980s and saw several big fights near the Parc des Princes stadium — including against Arsenal in 1994. A PSG fan was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer in 2006 following a home match against Hapoël Tel-Aviv in the UEFA Cup. The officer was protecting a fan of Hapoël Tel-Aviv from a threatening mob which had surrounded him.

On the field, PSG was almost relegated to the second tier in 2008, staying up with an away win on the final day. Soccer violence resulted in another death in 2010 following a violent clash, the result of a vicious feud between rival sets of PSG fans. But despite signing the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi, PSG could not win the Champions League. Enrique, 56, stood out with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Arteta, 44, played at PSG from 2000-02 and Arsenal from 2011-16. If Arteta gets one over on his countryman and leads Arsenal to its first Champions League title, the singing in north London will be deafening.





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