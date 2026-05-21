Multiple global issues and US developments are making headlines this week

Here are some of the major global news stories from around the world this week, including developments in Iran, US politics, sports, science, culture, and more. From conflicts over a new AI impact on Iran to challenges long faced by residential schools in Kansas they cover everything related to news that matters

In Iran 's capital, weapons demonstrations send a signal at home and abroad as threat of war remainsThe GOP 's YOLO caucus is small but growing. That may spell trouble for Trump's congressional agenda'We were attacking Harden': Knicks, Brunson go after Cavs veteran to key their improbable comebackStephen Colbert's long goodbye is coming to an end, leaving a voidSpaceX reveals plans for what could be the biggest-ever initial public offeringLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airWhy some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasksDemocrats are becoming a force in traditionally conservative The VillagesKansas farmers hit hard by weather extremes and growing costs, wheat crop could be worst since 1972Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itWhat to know about the Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola causing an outbreak in CongoGoogle announces slew of AI advances, including a personal AI assistant coming soonHow to mulch your garden beds without harming plantsPope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25Trabajadores de Long Island Rail Road van a huelga: paran el sistema de cercanñas mús usada de EEUU Why does such a big and powerful dinosaur like the T. rex have such tiny forearms, in a new study scientists believe they might have the answer.

They say the animal evolved to have a much larger head and jaws because the prey it was chasing was becoming much bigger too. Why does such a big and powerful dinosaur like the T. rex have such tiny forearms, in a new study scientists believe they might have the answer. They say the animal evolved to have a much larger head and jaws because the prey it was chasing was becoming much bigger too.

An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment. An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment.

President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state’s reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead.

Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state’s reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem. At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found.

At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found





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Iran Politics Gop Conspiracy Ebola Bundibugyo Residential Treatment US Election Democratic COVID-19 Home Price Immigrant Abuse

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Man charged after contacting 911 multiple times over zombies, ghosts in his house: sheriffHe was transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail to await arraignment.

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Iran latest: Hostilities on hold as US, Iran enter 'serious negotiations'The United States intended to attack Iran sometime Tuesday, but those plans were put on hold on the eve of the expected assault after a last-minute intervention by other Middle Eastern leaders, President Donald Trump explained in a social media post.

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Multiple FC Dallas players named to World Cup rostersFor the first time in club history, two active FC Dallas players will represent the team and their home country in this summer's World Cup.

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Iran latest: Iran showing strength as War Powers Resolution loomsA congressional push to force President Donald Trump to win lawmakers' approval to continue with the war in Iran was given a major boost Tuesday and could receive an even bigger one on Wednesday.

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