Bomb threats force emergency landings for at least 11 flights across Europe

At least 11 flights from cities including Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, Madrid, Milan and Warsaw were diverted or made emergency landings Thursday after bomb threats that inspections found to be unfounded.

At least 11 flights across Europe were diverted and forced to make emergency landings Thursday because of bomb threats that turned out to be unfounded, authorities said.

The planes originated from cities including Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, Madrid, Milan and Warsaw. The source of the threats was not immediately clear. The incidents came after several flights in Europe received similar warnings on Tuesday that the U.K. government described as malicious hoax threats. Earlier this week, hoax bomb threats prompted searches, diversions and, in one case, an escort by the Italian air force until landing, officials said.

Also read Multiple bomb threats disrupt flights across Europe

Authorities Inspect Four Czech Planes

The flights involved Polish airline LOT, Scandinavian Airlines, Wizz Air and Ryanair. Czech police said searches of four planes that landed in Prague after being targeted by bomb threats were clear. They did not give details on where the flights originated. In a statement on X, Czech Police said: Upon receiving a threat regarding the placement of an improvised explosive device on board 4 aircraft heading to Prague, we are preparing with colleagues from Prague Airport for their landing.

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We assess the relevance of the threats as low. Inspections later yielded negative results. Earlier, a flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to a military air base in western France because of a bomb threat, the French prime minister's office said. The flight landed safely at the base in Evreux in Normandy, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office said.

All 151 passengers and six crew members were safe, and military bomb disposal teams examined the plane. The office said it was following the situation in real time. No other information was immediately released. A LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Brussels landed at its destination, where inspections found no hazardous or suspicious items, the airline said.

Finnair Flight Escorted to Rome

A Wizz Air flight from Milan to Bucharest landed safely in Bucharest following a bomb threat, airport spokesman Teo Postelnicu said. Finnair said Flight 1761 from Helsinki to Rome was targeted by a bomb threat, but nothing was found after it landed in the Italian capital. The plane landed safely at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport at around 9:30 a.m., escorted by Italian air force fighter jets, according to an airport official with knowledge of the situation.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. An emailed bomb threat had been received, and security clearance procedures by police bomb disposal experts were completed, with no explosives found, the official said. A flight to Warsaw landed in Vienna following a mail to Polish authorities containing an abstract threat, said Stefan Loidl, a police spokesperson in Lower Austria province. Nothing was found and the plane continued to Warsaw.

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He said there was also an abstract threat to Vienna Airport concerning four other flights, which he declined to identify, but operations were not disrupted. Polish authorities checked a LOT flight that was about to depart from Warsaw to Paris on Thursday morning after a threat was reported at Warsaw's Chopin Airport, said airport spokesman Piotr Rudzki. No threat was ultimately identified. One runway at Chopin airport was temporarily closed while authorities carried out standard security procedures.

Ryanair Planes Land in Sofia

Three Ryanair flights bound for Sofia, Bulgaria, had to make emergency landings because of bomb threats on board. Two of the flights, one from Copenhagen, Denmark, and the other from Madrid, landed safely at Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport, airport officials told reporters. The third Sofia-bound flight, from London's Stansted Airport to Sofia, had been diverted and landed safely at the airport in Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-largest city, Plovdiv Airport CEO Krassimir Peshev said.

So far inspections have not turned up hazardous or suspicious materials. Such threats are not new, but the latest incidents come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and other disruptions. No one was injured. The Associated Press contributed to this report.