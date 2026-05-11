Bomb threats divert at least 11 flights across Europe, inspections find nothing

At least 11 flights across Europe were diverted or made emergency landings Thursday because of bomb threats that turned out to be unfounded, following similar hoax threats earlier in the week. Inspections found no hazardous or suspicious materials.

At least 11 flights across Europe were diverted and forced to make emergency landings Thursday because of bomb threats that turned out to be unfounded, authorities said.

More than a dozen flights from cities including Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, Madrid, Milan and Warsaw were confirmed to have been targeted, with most diverted to other airports and others landing safely at their destinations. The source of the threats was not immediately clear. The incidents followed several bomb threats on Tuesday that the UK government described as malicious hoax threats. Those earlier warnings prompted searches, diversions and in one case a military escort.

Also read Multiple planes targeted by bomb threats across Europe

Inspectors Find No Suspicious Materials On Board

So far inspections have not turned up hazardous or suspicious materials on any of the planes. Czech police said searches of four planes that landed in Prague after being targeted by bomb threats were clear. On X, Czech Police wrote that upon receiving a threat regarding an improvised explosive device on board four aircraft heading to Prague, they prepared with colleagues from Prague Airport for their landing.

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They assessed the relevance of the threats as low, and inspections yielded negative results. They did not give details on where the flights originated. Earlier, a flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to a military air base in western France because of a bomb threat, the French prime minister's office said. The flight landed safely at the base in Evreux in Normandy, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office said.

All 151 passengers and six crew members were safe and military bomb disposal teams were examining the plane. The office added that it was following the situation in real time. No other information was immediately released. A LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Brussels landed at its destination, where inspections found no hazardous or suspicious items, the airline said.

A Wizz Air flight from Milan to Bucharest landed safely in Bucharest following a bomb threat, airport spokesman Teo Postelnicu said. A Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome landed safely at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport at around 9:30 a.m., escorted by Italian air force fighter jets, according to an airport official with knowledge of the situation. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

An emailed bomb threat had been received, and security clearance procedures by police bomb disposal experts were completed, with no explosives found. A flight to Warsaw landed in Vienna following a mail to Polish authorities containing an abstract threat, said Stefan Loidl, a police spokesperson in Lower Austria province. Nothing was found and the plane continued to Warsaw.

He said there was also an abstract threat to Vienna Airport concerning four other flights, which he declined to identify, but operations were not disrupted. Polish authorities checked a LOT flight that was about to depart from Warsaw to Paris on Thursday morning after a threat was reported at Warsaw's Chopin Airport, said airport spokesman Piotr Rudzki. No threat was ultimately identified. One runway at Chopin airport was temporarily closed while authorities carried out standard security procedures.

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Ryanair Flights Diverted To Bulgarian Airports

Three Ryanair flights bound for Sofia, Bulgaria, had to make emergency landings because of bomb threats on board. Two of the flights, one from Copenhagen, Denmark, and the other from Madrid, landed safely at Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport, airport officials told reporters. The third Sofia-bound flight, from London's Stansted Airport to Sofia, had been diverted and landed safely at the airport in Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-largest city, Plovdiv Airport CEO Krassimir Peshev said.

Finnair said that Flight 1761 from Helsinki to Rome was targeted by a bomb threat, but nothing was found after it landed in the Italian capital. A Finnair aircraft sat on the tarmac at Fiumicino Airport in Fiumicino, near Rome, Italy, on Nov. 5, 2026, after the flight from Helsinki was escorted to its scheduled landing by Italian Air Force jets following bomb threats that forced airliners to make unplanned landings across Europe.

A Ryanair plane sat at Sofia Airport after flights from Copenhagen and Madrid landed there, according to the Bulgarian interior minister, as bomb threats forced unplanned landings across Europe on Nov. 5, 2026. Such threats are not new, but the latest incidents come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and other disruptions, like attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems, drone incursions in Europe and mysterious triggers to alert apps. Authorities have warned that hybrid threats abound.

Bomb Threats Rise Amid Geopolitical Tensions

French supermarkets have faced millions in losses after a cyberattack hit refrigerators nationwide. Russia's shadow war is putting Europe on edge as Germany confronts a growing threat. Several flights across Europe received hoax bomb threats earlier this week that prompted searches, diversions and, in one case, an escort by the Italian air force until landing, officials said. The flights included Polish airline LOT, Scandinavian Airlines, Wizz Air and Ryanair.

The hoax threats came after a plane headed for Bulgaria was diverted to Hungary after receiving a similar bomb threat while in the air. No one was injured. A police officer and a sniffer dog inspected a Ryanair airplane and its baggage after Ryanair's operations center reported a bomb threat received during a flight from Manchester to Murcia, according to Guardia Civil, in Murcia, Spain, on Nov. 3, 2026.