A two-alarm fire broke out at the IMS Recycling Center in Barrio Logan on Tuesday morning, involving multiple blazes fueled by cardboard and machinery. Over 65 firefighters responded to the scene, using drones and thermal imaging to extinguish the flames and locate hot spots. The incident caused widespread smoke visibility and temporary road closures, but no injuries were reported and the fire was largely contained within 90 minutes.

Multiple fires erupted Tuesday at a recycling center in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, but no injuries were reported and crews knocked down the flames within about 90 minutes.

The two-alarm fire was first reported at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday at the IMS Recycling Center at 2740 Boston Ave. and involved multiple blazes at the facility, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The crew that arrived first on scene"began aggressively attacking the fire which had spread through the stacks of cardboard and other materials throughout the facility, including a loader truck," said Candace Hadley, SDFRD spokeswoman, via email.

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Hadley said a smoke plume"was widely visible in the area, especially from and surrounding communities. SDFD officials asked the public to avoid the area for safety.

" While the exact cause of the blaze was unclear, SDFRD spokesman Jose Ysea said an initial report showed that machinery caught fire. Ysea said there were fires in two different areas at the recycling center, but it was unknown if embers from one blaze led to the second one. More than 65 personnel responded to the blaze, which was mostly knocked down by 11:51 a.m., said Hadley, who added that there were"extensive overhaul operations throughout the afternoon.

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" She said Fire-Rescue's Bomb Squad"was also on scene, using a drone equipped with thermal imaging cameras to help firefighters locate remaining hot spots. "Most crews were released around 3:45 p.m., while remaining first responders were expected to stay until about 5 p.m., Hadley said. To handle traffic while fire crews remained on scene, the California Highway Patrol earlier shut down the 28th Street off-ramp from southbound Interstate 5, according to the San Diego Police Department.

An SDPD officer said authorities also closed down Boston Avenue between 27th and 28th streets. The road and highway exit ramp were reopened to traffic around 2:30 p.m.