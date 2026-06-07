Multiple Fire Weather Watches Issued for Arizona Through Early Week

The National Weather Service has activated a series of fire weather watches for Arizona from Saturday through Tuesday, covering regions from the Lower Colorado River Valley to the White Mountains due to predicted strong winds and low humidity creating critical wildfire conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple fire weather watch es across Arizona , signaling critical conditions for potential wildfire growth from Saturday through Tuesday. These watches cover a vast area of the state, from the lower Colorado River Valley in the west to the Navajo County regions in the north and the White Mountains in the east.

A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible, with a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures creating an environment where fires can start easily and spread rapidly. The first watch is in effect from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM MST on Saturday for Yuma, Martinez Lake, and the surrounding Lower Colorado River Valley. This area faces gusty southwest winds and humidity dropping into the single digits.

A more extensive series of watches follows on Sunday and extends into Tuesday. On Sunday, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM MST, the watch includes the Little Colorado River Valley across Navajo, Apache, and Coconino counties, the Grand Canyon, Marble and Glen Canyons, both the Eastern and Western Mogollon Rim, the Kaibab and Coconino Plateaus, and the mountains of Yavapai County.

Simultaneously, from 11:00 AM MDT to 9:00 PM MDT, another watch covers the Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, the Chuska Mountains, the Defiance Plateau, and the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas both north and south of Highway 264. The watches then renew on Monday and continue through Tuesday evening.

From 10:00 AM MST Monday to 8:00 PM MST Tuesday, the watch returns to the Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, the Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino and Apache counties, Marble and Glen Canyons, the Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, the Coconino Plateau, the Eastern Mogollon Rim, the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, the Yavapai County Mountains, and now includes the White Mountains. Concurrently from 11:00 AM MDT Monday to 9:00 PM MDT Tuesday, the watch persists for the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, and Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264.

Residents and visitors in these areas are urged to exercise extreme caution with any potential ignition sources. Campfires, discarded cigarettes, and equipment use can easily spark a fire that could become a major threat under these conditions. Stay updated with local news and the National Weather Service for any changes or additional warnings, which could include Red Flag Warnings if conditions become more imminent.

The dry fuels and forecast meteorology suggest a prolonged period of heightened fire danger across a significant portion of Arizona





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Fire Weather Watch Arizona Wildfire National Weather Service Dry Conditions Wind Low Humidity

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