Eastside Fire & Rescue said several factors may have played a role in the drowning, including cold water temperatures, heavy clothing, rapidly changing depths near shore, and the girl's ability to swim.

Deputies with the King County Sheriff's Office arrive at the scene at Lake Sammamish State Park where a teenage girl died. An investigation is underway following the drowning death of a 15-year-old girl at Lake Sammamish State Park.

Catherine Imboden, the public information officer for Eastside Fire & Rescue, said several factors may have played a role in the drowning, including cold water temperatures, heavy clothing, rapidly changing depths near shore, and the girl’s ability to swim.

“Be mindful of the cold water, right. Go in slowly,” Imboden told KIRO Newsradio.

“Make sure you’re aware of it. Don’t just jump into the cold water. ” The girl was located about 20 feet underwater after a search lasting roughly 20 minutes. She was declared dead at the scene despite officials spending more than an hour trying to revive her.and Fall City Fire responded to reports of a female underwater at Lake Sammamish State Park.

Crews were able to locate the female, pull her from the water, and try for more than an hour with CPR and other life saving efforts. Tragically, the…“We had to turn our lights and sirens on just to get out of the park because there were so many people in the way,” Imboden toldThe King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the teen’s official cause of death.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said several factors may have played a role in the drowning, including cold water temperatures, heavy clothing, rapidly changing depths near shore, and the girl's ability to swim. Seattle stadium was packed with 66,775 fans in attendance for the 1-1 draw between Egypt and Belgium, leaving less than 200 empty seats.

Thurston County infant botulism case prompts nationwide formula recall8 people died in B-52 bomber crash at US Air Force base in Southern California, officials say A B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff at a U.S. Air Force base in Southern California’s Mojave Desert and burst into flames Monday. June is National Men’s Health Month: Advancing prostate cancer treatment while preserving quality of life One in eight men will hear the words"you have prostate cancer" in their lifetime.

Unfortunately, many men tend to overlook the importance of preventative care. When is the best time to see whales in the Salish Sea? Each of the four whale species in our waters follows its own seasonal rhythm, and understanding those patterns is the key to planning your experience. Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic.

Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.





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