Multiple dead after vehicle crashes into food stand near North Hollywood Metro station

A car crashed into a food stand near a North Hollywood Metro bus stop on Tuesday, killing three and leaving multiple others critically injured.

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Three people were killed, and multiple others were injured after they were hit by a white SUV that crashed into a food stand near a North Hollywood Metro bus stop in The collision was reported at around 5:55 p.m. near the Metro stop at the corner of Lankershim and Chandler boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. SUSPECTED DRUNK DRIVER KILLS 2 PEDESTRIANS IN VIOLENT CHAIN-REACTION CRASH ON MANHATTAN'S UPPER WEST SIDE"I'm heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement posted on X."We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Also read White SUV Kills Three Pedestrians Near North Hollywood Metro Station

" CALIFORNIA MOM HAS BOTH LEGS AMPUTATED AFTER SUSPECTED IMPAIRED DRIVER PLOWS INTO HER RESTAURANT LUNCH TABLEThe Los Angeles Police Department said the driver was hospitalized in critical condition after his white SUV struck at least five pedestrians, according to an LAPD statement posted on X. The man, who is in his 60s, is being evaluated by LAPD drug recognition experts to determine whether he was under the influence. "It'll be a prolonged but a very deliberate investigation to determine what happened here," LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell told reporters.

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"Our hearts go out to the families of the victims that were struck here tonight. "