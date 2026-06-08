Multiple Breaking News: Quake in Philippines, US Election, Stabbing in New York, and More

A 7.8 magnitude quake in the Philippines has killed at least 35 people, collapsed buildings, and sparked a tsunami. In Peru, the presidential election between Keiko Fujimori and Roberto Sánchez is too close to call. In the US, six people were injured in a stabbing incident at New York's Penn Station, with a suspect in custody. Israel and Iran traded strikes in a major escalation, and Trump abruptly ended an NBC interview.

A 7.8 magnitude quake in the Philippines kills at least 35, collapses buildings and sparks tsunami. In Peru , the presidential election between Keiko Fujimori and Roberto Sánchez is too close to call, with Fujimori's initial lead having been reversed.

Meanwhile, in the US, six people are injured in a stabbing incident at New York's Penn Station, with a suspect in custody. Israel and Iran trade strikes in a major escalation, and Trump abruptly ends an NBC interview.

Additionally, Apple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air, and a new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friends. Pope Leo XIV draws 1.2 million to Mass and challenges Europe to acknowledge its Christian roots. A viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals, and a raccoon goes on a drunken rampage in a Virginia liquor store, passing out on the bathroom floor.

Furthermore, a photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany, and accessorizing with earplugs at concerts can help you enjoy more music in the future. To stay safe while traveling during extreme heat, and to cope with in-flight anxiety, there are several tips and recommendations available





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippines Quake Peru Presidential Election Keiko Fujimori Roberto Sánchez US Stabbing New York Penn Station Israel Iran Trump NBC Interview Apple Iphone 17 Iphone Air Pope Leo XIV Europe Christian Roots Argentina Viral Phenomenon Animals Raccoon Virginia Liquor Store Wild Horses Germany Earplugs Concerts Traveling Extreme Heat In-Flight Anxiety

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