Multiple banks, including Chase, Wells Fargo, report online banking issues

Multiple banks were reporting online banking issues Monday afternoon as hundreds of users began reporting errors.

Multiple banks were reporting online banking issues Monday afternoon as hundreds of users began reporting errors.

"You can still access your accounts through our ATMs, banking locations, and customer service," the message read. "Our phone bankers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We accept all relay calls, including 711.

Also read Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo customers report outage

" In response to a customer on X, Chase Support confirmed"it appears that we are currently working to resolve an issue with online banking. " "Please try again at a later time. We're sorry for any inconvenience, and appreciate your patience," the social media response read. We saw your post and want to reach out.

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I do apologize, it appears that we are currently working to resolve an issue with online banking. Please try again at a later time. We're sorry for any inconvenience, and appreciate your patience. ^RRThe company confirmed to NBC Chicago that “due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds.

"The website DownDetector showed more than 4,000 error reports as of 12:19 p.m. CT. for Chase, with Chicago among the hotspots. Error reports also appeared to be climbing for financial institutions like Zelle, but the company told NBC Chicago"this is a Chase issue. "