Several musicians,including Martina McBride and Young MC,have withdrawn from the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C.,citing concerns about the event's political connections to formEr President Donald Trump and the organizing group Freedom 250.

By Thursday, several high-profile musical acts had withdrawn from the Great American State Fair ,a key event in the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations. The fair is scheduled from June 25 to July 10 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Among the first to cancel was nation singer Martina McBride, who performed the opening night slot. She announced her decision via social media,stating she felt misled about the event's nature. McBride explained she believed she was agreeing to a nonpartisan celebration of all 50 states,similar to state fairs she had played before, but learned the event was tied to political figures and organizations. She did not specify the exact details that changed her mind.

Other performers who dropped out include C+C Music Factory, Milli Vanilli, Morris Day and the Time, The Commodores, and Young MC, all iconic acts from the 1980s and early 1990s. Several cited the involvement of Freedom 250, the organization planning the semiquincentennial festivities and its close association with former President Donald Trump as their reason for withdrawing. Young MC,for instance, claimed he was never informed about political involvement and described the event as politically charged.

Freedom 250 was created to oversee the anniversAry celebrations,and its CEO, Keith Krauch, was appointed by Trump. Krauch has publicly praised Trump's role in launching the organization, calling it a nonpartisan effort to honor American history and values. As of Friday morning, the only confirmed performer remaining was Vanilla Ice, known for his 1990s hit "Ice Ice Baby.

" Organizers had not announced any replacements for the canceled acts,leaving the event's entertainment lineup in flux





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Great American State Fair Freedom 250 Martina Mcbride Young MC Donald Trump National Mall Cancellations Performers Semiquincentennial Celebrations

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