Protestors descended on the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Thursday as Anthropic's record-breaking IPO went ahead.

to list on the stock index, protestors descended on the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City’s Times Square. At least four protestors who rushed to block the building’s front door were quickly arrested and carted off by the NYPD..

While the headlines are great news for Anthropic stockholders and investors, the move also heralds a massive liability for the broader public, as deregulationsAs the group Stop Funding Billionaires wrote in a press release about the protests, “pre-IPO investors and insiders will be able to cash out, while working people’s retirement money in slower moving index funds will be left exposed” to any losses. It’s a particularly urgent situation as the IPO inflates an already unstable AI bubble to unfathomable proportions.

Also read Anthropic prices IPO at $83 per share, raising $81.3 billion in largest US IPO

When that AI bubble bursts — a near-certainty, as financial experts like theAs activist with Stop Funding Billionaires and New York Communities for Change Jose Gonzalez explained, “institutional investors, like pension funds, hold billions of dollars in investments for many average investors, who count on that money for their retirements. Those funds will be invested in the AI bubble. Anthropic counts on that investment to sway the market. Those average investors are not protected from that drop in value.

Teachers, firefighters, civil servants will pay for that loss. ” Beyond the obvious economic concerns, protestors also expressed outrage at Anthropic’s role as a supplier of domestic surveillance and military technology.

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Earlier this year, it was revealed that Anthropic’s large language model Claude was a key “AI tool” used by the US military in its, “I’m getting arrested today because AI companies like Anthropic are profiteering off the atrocities committed by ICE and the US military — all while stealing water for data centers. ” “At home, Flock relies on AI so that cops can stalk US citizens.

Abroad, the US military uses AI to identify targets for bombings — often incorrectly,” the protestor continued.

“Our demand is clear: freeze reckless AI development and don’t bail out Big Tech when their bubble inevitably pops. ” You Can Trick Claude Into Drone Striking Civilians and Wounded Soldiers in Real Life By Telling It Everything’s a Video Game