Multiple arrests made at Knicks watch party outside MSG after NBA Finals Game 2, NYPD says

The NYPD said some of the rowdiest fans started climbing on light poles, food carts and subway entrances after the Knicks took a 2-0 NBA Finals lead against the Spurs.

The NYPD said Saturday that some of the rowdiest fans in the crowd of about 6,500 started climbing on light poles, food carts and subway entrances after the Knicks tookOne person struck an officer in the face after they jumped a barrier, while others were also arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit merchandise, including one person who had a loaded firearm, according to police.

The crowd around the Garden also blocked traffic along Seventh and Eighth Avenue from 31st to 35th Street and multiple people refused to comply with police orders, the NYPD said. Twenty-six individuals were taken into custody in all, according to police. Seventeen of them were arrested and charged, and nine were released with court summonses for disorderly conduct.

With the NBA Finals now shifting to New York, there will not be a Game 3 watch party outside MSG on Monday due to Mayor Zohran Mamdani is also expected to attend Game 3, but said he'll be sitting in"a very different section" from the president. The Knicks will host Game 4 on Wednesday and, if necessary, the series returns to Texas for Game 5 on Saturday.

Knicks fever takes over NYC ahead of Game 2 of the NBA FinalsFalcons rookie Zachariah Branch cleared as prosecutors dismiss charges from Athens arrest





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