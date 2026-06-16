Multiple arrests as FBI disrupts 'planned attacks' targeting White House UFC show, director says

FBI Director Kash Patel says law enforcement officials disrupted “planned attacks” meant to target the UFC cage-fighting show at the White House this past weekend and multiple people are in custody.

Associated PressFILE - Security at the White House looks through a pair of binoculars during the UFC Fan Fest on the White House Ellipse ahead of Sunday's fight on the South Lawn, June 13, 2026, in Washington.

Diego Lopes celebrates during a featherweight bout against Steve Garcia during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Washington. FBI director Kash Patel watches with Alexis Wilkins at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Washington.

FILE - Security at the White House looks through a pair of binoculars during the UFC Fan Fest on the White House Ellipse ahead of Sunday's fight on the South Lawn, June 13, 2026, in Washington. staged at the White House this past weekend, and multiple people were in custody, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Tuesday.

The nature of the potential threat was not immediately disclosed, with additional details expected to be released once charges are unsealed later Tuesday. Five people were arrested from states including Ohio, Missouri and California, said a law enforcement official familiar with the matter. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss information that was not yet public.

The FBI learned about the possible threat on June 10, four days before the mixed-martial arts extravaganza on the White House's South Lawn, “and thanks to the rapid action of the FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," Patel said in a post on X on Tuesday morning. President Donald Trump, who celebrated his 80th birthday at the UFC event on Sunday, sought to tie the fights to larger celebrations ofCopyright 2026 The Associated Press.

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