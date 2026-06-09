Multiple arrested after Chandler home invasion leaves two hurt

Chandler police say multiple people have been arrested after a weekend home invasion left two people injured.

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police say multiple people have been arrested after a weekend home invasion left two people injured. Police were first called to a home near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road around 6 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a burglary.

Two people were found at the home, one with injuries from an assault and another with a gunshot wound. Both were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims reported that three people broke into their home, and investigators identified three suspects, including two juveniles, who were linked to another incident nearby. ABC15 spoke with one of the victims off-camera Monday afternoon.

"I am recovering, and we just take it one day at a time,” the homeowner told ABC15 as he was waiting to hear when his 38-year-old daughter with disabilities would return home from the hospital after being shot twice, once in each arm. "My daughter is being released from the hospital today; she had surgery on her arm, and she is going to require some physical therapy,” he said.

Court documents for one of the suspects say the series of incidents started a few blocks south where an Uber driver was allegedly struck in the head with a gun and five men left the area. Court paperwork says as police were investigating that scene, a 911 call came from the home near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road.

The documents say the homeowner told police at least two men forced their way in through his bedroom French doors and struck him in the head with a gun. Investigators say the suspects demanded the keys to his car. On Sunday night, the adult suspect and one of the juveniles were arrested while attempting to enter Mexico. Two other adults were taken into custody for “crimes related to the incident,” police say. An additional suspect has not been located. Latest from ABC15:





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