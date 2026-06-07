Multiple Alameda County Sheriff's Office vehicles stolen from Oakland parking garage

A total of five sheriff's office vehicles were taken, but investigators were able to recover four of them using license plate reader surveillance cameras. The stolen vehicle that has not yet been found is a 2025 blue Ford Explorer.

Multiple Alameda County Sheriff's Office vehicles were stolen from an Oakland parking garage, the sheriff's office said Sunday. The sheriff's office said it learned just before 7:20 a.m. that the Alameda County Parking Garage, at 165 13th Street, had been burglarized and that five sheriff's office vehicles were taken.

Investigators were able to recover four of them using license plate reader surveillance cameras, and are still searching for the last one. The remaining stolen vehicle is described as a 2025 blue Ford Explorer with California exempt license plate 1685265. While the vehicle does not have an insignia or emblems, it is equipped with overhead emergency lighting, sirens and radio equipment. It also has a black front push-bar bumper.

"Due to the presence of emergency equipment in the stolen vehicle, members of the public should exercise caution if approached by individuals claiming to be law enforcement in the vehicle matching the above description," the sheriff's office said. Investigators are searching for the remaining vehicle and working to identify those responsible, the sheriff's office said.





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