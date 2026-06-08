Multiple agencies stage joint drill at Orange Beach to sharpen emergency water response

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. -- Lifeguards, dive teams, Marine police and coastal resource members worked together in a joint exercise Monday morning at Orange Beach.

Armstrong Williams takes on the news of the week and asks the questions you want answered. Don’t miss our weekly town hall! Lifeguards, dive teams, Marine police and coastal resource members worked together in a joint exercise Monday morning at Orange Beach.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. -- Lifeguards, dive teams, Marine police and coastal resource members worked together in a joint exercise Monday morning at Orange Beach. These high-intensity trainings allow different teams to work together. Officials says training like this is very important as it helps them prepare for how to respond in real world emergencies.

The goal was for multiple agencies to learn how to better work together for whatever emergency comes their way. So far this season, Beach Safety Division Chief Brett Lesinger says they've already had over 100 rescues.

"Unfortunately, it does happen from time to time, whether it's a false call or an actual call where a swimmer may be missing," Lesinger said. "So as close as we can make the training to real life, definitely allows our responders to be better prepared. " During this drill, a swimmer goes missing. Crews used a dummy to simulate a rescue and the rapid response needed to get help.

Beyond rescues, crews also practiced CPR, administering water-based first aid, and on the water patrols.

"It is an excellent training," said Lesinger. "It's all parties that participate with anything that has to do with our beach, and I do think it's a very successful operation. As with most trainings, we hope we never have to use these tactics, but when we do we are going to be proficient in them.

" This training is held each year. The timing this year coincided with several days of rough conditions.

"Conditions have been rough in general, a lot of red flags, and even last weekend we were flying double red flags for a small portion due to the surf size," Lesinger said. "So we definitely want people that come to our beaches, checking local conditions and swimming with a lifeguard and staying in tune with what beach conditions might present for the coming week. " Around 30 people participated in this drill.

The plan is to have another training like this around spring of next year. Prichard’s top elected leaders are locked in a deepening fight over the city’s finances, with months passing without a formal financial report and both sides blFOLEY, Ala.

-- A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Foley, and a suspect has been detained and is expected to face a murder charge, according to the BalAccording to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, has claimed the life of a Florida man. Robert D. Cates, 39Man attacked by alligator after fleeing troopers during DWI investigationOn Sunday, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B report they responded to a ToyAn earthquake with an initial magnitude of 6.4 has struck in the Gulf, off the west coast of Cuba near the Yucatan Channel, according to the U.S. Geological Sur





mynbc15 / 🏆 262. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multiple security failures exposed after man sneaks onto United flight at Bush airport, expert saysNeither the TSA nor United Airlines are answering questions about how a man managed to sneak on board a plane at Bush Intercontinental Airport last month.

Read more »

Multiple Shootings Leave Several Injured in ChicagoA violent night in Chicago saw multiple shootings across the city, leaving several people injured. The incidents occurred in various neighborhoods, including Bronzeville, Lincoln Park, and North Lawndale.

Read more »

Murrieta police arrest man wanted for assaulting Orange County deputy after pursuit ends in crashPolice arrested the 28-year-old man after he crashed and attempted to hide in thick brush near Hayes Avenue and De Luz Road in Murrieta.

Read more »

Vans Boards the Knicks Train With Orange and Blue Version of Classic Slip-On ShoeInspired by the New York Knicks, Vans has drenched its Classic Slip-On Checkerboard Shoe in orange and blue.

Read more »