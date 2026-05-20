Multimodal biomarker approach improves diagnostic discrimination of parkinsonian syndromes

A study has developed and evaluated a multimodal biomarker strategy for the biological informed diagnosis of parkinsonian syndromes. The strategy incorporates dermal α-synuclein and 4-repeat tau seed amplification assays (SAAs) with serum neurofilament light chain. Interrogation of these biomarkers improves diagnostic discrimination compared to individual markers and aids in PSP stratification.

Differential diagnosis of neurodegenerative parkinsonian syndromes is complicated by overlapping clinical features and frequent co-pathology that challenges the interpretation of single-protein biomarkers. A multimodal, minimally invasive biomarker strategy integrating dermal α-synuclein and 4-repeat tau seed amplification assays (SAAs) with serum neurofilament light chain has been evaluated in a prospective cohort of 166 participants.

The α-synuclein SAA identified synucleinopathies with high sensitivity but was positive in a subset of PSP, consistent with α-synuclein co-pathology. The dermal 4-repeat tau SAA identified PSP with high sensitivity and specificity. Serum neurofilament light chain distinguished multiple system atrophy from Parkinson’s disease and correlated with disease severity in PSP. Integrating these complementary biomarkers improved diagnostic discrimination compared with individual markers and enabled further stratification within PSP





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Parkinson's Disease Dementia Differential Diagnosis Biomarkers PSP Multiple System Atrophy

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