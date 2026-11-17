A multi-vehicle crash is snarling I-81 northbound near Guilford Township after a 4:52 a.m. collision near mile marker 20. Two vehicles are reported involved, EMS responded, and the right lane remains blocked.

The crash happened around 4:52 a.m. near mile marker 20 on I-81 in Franklin County. There are reported to be two vehicles involved in the collision.

A multi-vehicle crash has stalled traffic on Interstate 81 northbound near Guilford Township, according to emergency dispatchers. The crash happened around 4:52 a.m. near mile marker 20. There are reported to be two vehicles involved in the collision. The right lane is blocked as officials continue to work the crash.

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