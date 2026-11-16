Multi-vehicle crash injures several people, closes portion of Glenn Highway, police say

The inbound lanes of the Glenn Highway are closed near the Fort Richardson exit following a crash Monday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Five people were injured and the inbound lanes of the Glenn Highway were closed near the Fort Richardson exit following a crash Monday morning, according to the Anchorage Police Department .

Police say a preliminary investigation shows a GMC Envoy was traveling northbound on the Glenn Highway and crossed the median into the southbound lane. It then hit a Chevrolet Silverado and a GMC Terrain. Five people were injured in the crash, although none of the injuries were considered life-threatening, except for those sustained by a juvenile in the GMC Terrain.

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The juvenile and the drivers of the Envoy and Terrain were taken to the hospital Police responded to the crash around 6:19 a.m. As of 8:21 a.m., one lane has opened. Police say drivers should expect delays and drive accordingly. Anchorage School District buses are also experiencing delays as a result. People Mover Route 92 service is also canceled due to the closure.

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