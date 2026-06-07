Multi-Day Weather Alerts Issued Across Vast Regions of Arizona

A comprehensive summary of weather warnings spanning from the Lower Colorado River Valley to the Navajo Nation highlands, covering numerous counties, plateaus, canyons, and mountain ranges over a four-day period from Saturday through Tuesday.

A series of weather-related warnings and advisories have been issued for multiple regions across Arizona, spanning from Saturday through Tuesday. The alerts cover a wide swath of the state, from the lower Colorado River Valley in the west to the Navajo County areas in the northeast, and include various desert, plateau, canyon, and mountain zones.

The timing and specific areas vary, indicating a prolonged period of potentially hazardous conditions affecting travel, outdoor activities, and fire danger. On Saturday, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM MST, warnings are in effect for the Yuma area, Martinez Lake, and the Lower Colorado River Valley. This suggests conditions such as high winds, dust storms, or extreme heat common to that desert region. Starting Sunday, the focus shifts north and east.

From 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM MST, advisories cover the Little Colorado River Valley across multiple counties (Navajo, Apache, Coconino), the Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, the Mogollon Rim (both eastern and western sections), the Kaibab and Coconino Plateaus, and the mountains of Yavapai County. This is a massive area including popular recreation destinations like the Grand Canyon, forests, and high-elevation terrain.

Simultaneously on Sunday, from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM MDT, separate alerts are issued for the Navajo Nation lands and adjacent highlands: the Chinle Valley, Black Mesa area, the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas (both north and south of Highway 264), the Chuska Mountains, and the Defiance Plateau. The use of MDT versus MST for these eastern areas reflects the observance of Daylight Saving Time in the Navajo Nation, while the rest of Arizona (outside the Navajo Nation) remains on Mountain Standard Time year-round.

The pattern continues into Monday and Tuesday. From 10:00 AM MST Monday to 8:00 PM MST Tuesday, a renewed or extended warning covers much of the same northern/western regions as Sunday: the Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, the Little Colorado River Valleys, Marble and Glen Canyons, the Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, the Coconino Plateau, the Eastern Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, and additionally the White Mountains. The White Mountains extend the alert into Arizona's far east.

Finally, from 11:00 AM MDT Monday to 9:00 PM MDT Tuesday, the alerts persist for the northeastern plateau and mesa regions: the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas near Highway 264, the Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, and Black Mesa area. The repetitive listing of many of these same geographic features across multiple day-long alerts indicates a sustained weather event. Such events often involve prolonged strong winds (raising blow dust and fire danger), severe thunderstorms, or a heat wave.

The precise hazard is not stated in the provided text, which appears to be a raw or summarized bulletin header focusing on temporal and geographic scope. The division between MST and MDT zones highlights the complexity of Arizona's time zone observance. Overall, the state is facing a widespread and multi-day weather hazard affecting diverse landscapes from desert lowlands to mountainous high country, requiring residents and visitors to stay informed and take precautions





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arizona Weather Alerts Mogollon Rim Warnings Colorado River Valley Grand Canyon Weather Navajo Nation Advisories Plateau And Mesa Alerts Multi-Day Weather Event MST MDT Time Zones

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Critical Fire Weather Alerts Cover Most of Arizona Through MidweekThe National Weather Service has issued multiple red flag warnings and fire weather watches for Arizona from Saturday through Tuesday due to predicted strong winds and low humidity, creating extreme wildfire danger across desert, plateau, and canyon regions.

Read more »

Prolonged Weather Alerts Span Multiple Regions of Arizona From Saturday Through TuesdayThe National Weather Service has issued a series of warnings and watches covering large swaths of Arizona, from the Lower Colorado River Valley in the southwest to the high country of the Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon, and northeastern plateaus. The alerts are active during multiple time windows between Saturday and Tuesday, with some regions under warning for over 24 hours. The widespread nature of these alerts suggests a significant and extended weather event, likely tied to the North American Monsoon, bringing threats of heavy rain, lightning, and flash floods across diverse terrain.

Read more »

Multiple Weather Alerts Issued for Arizona Regions Through Early WeekThe National Weather Service has released a series of weather advisories covering numerous areas in Arizona from Saturday through Tuesday. These alerts affect the Yuma region, the Lower Colorado River Valley, the Little Colorado River Valley across several counties, the Grand Canyon, the Mogollon Rim, the Kaibab and Coconino Plateaus, the White Mountains, and the northeast plateaus and mesas. Each advisory has specific start and end times, mostly during daytime and evening hours. The cumulative effect indicates a broad weather pattern bringing potentially dangerous conditions such as high winds and dust storms. Residents and travelers are urged to exercise caution and monitor updates.

Read more »

National Weather Service Issues Extensive Multi-Day Hazardous Weather Outlooks for Arizona RegionsThe National Weather Service has released a series of hazardous weather outlooks and alerts covering numerous areas across Arizona from Saturday through Tuesday. The advisories, which include specific start and end times for distinct geographical zones ranging from the Lower Colorado River Valley to the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas, indicate a prolonged period of critical fire weather conditions. Residents and travelers in the listed regions, which encompass the Yuma area, multiple segments of the Little Colorado River Valley, the Grand Canyon, the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, and the Navajo Nation lands, should be prepared for potentially dangerous weather including strong winds and low humidity. The alerts are meticulously broken down by local time zones (MST and MDT) and by specific forecast zones to ensure precise warning coverage across the state's diverse topography.

Read more »