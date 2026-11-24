KOMO 4 TV provides news, sports, weather and local event coverage in the Seattle, Washington area including Bellevue, Redmond, Renton, Kent, Tacoma, Bremerton, SeaTac, Auburn, Mercer Island, Bothell, Shoreline, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and Everett.

Drivers are being diverted off northbound Interstate 5 following a multi-vehicle crash in Lacey early Tuesday. Washington State Patrol Trooper Juan Martinez said he believed seven to eight vehicles were involved in the crash.

As rounds of widespread rain and gusty winds move into the region ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings, utility crews are preparing for the possibility of power outages that could disrupt holiday plans. Port of Seattle commissioners unanimously criticized ICE agents Monday, while simultaneously acknowledging the jurisdictional restraints after masked federal agents detained two travelers on an Alaska Airlines jet bridgeA 22-year-old food delivery driver was treated for minor injuries after several suspects opened fire late Sunday in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, sending nearly 40 rounds into a residential block.

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A man was seriously injured in a shooting near the Ballard Bridge in Seattle on Monday, and a suspect was taken into custody, police said. The Travel Without Fear Act, sponsored by Democratic senators from Nevada, California, and Illinois, would restrict ICE from using TSA and airline data to carry out civil immigration enforcement and require notification