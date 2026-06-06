The Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies are deploying extensive security measures for the 2026 FIFA Globe Cup, focusing on drone threats, border screening, counter-trafficking and emergency preparedness across the 11 U.S. host cIties.

The Department of Homeland Security ( DHS ) is intensifying security measures for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup , which will be hosted across 11 U.S. cities from June 12 to July 19.

A DHS spokesperson emphasized that law enforcement and intelligence officials are working diligently to ensure safety for American and international attendees. The agency is coordinating with federal, state, and local partners to identify and mitigate threats to matches, fan fests and the travel sector, which anticipates a dramatic increase in traffic.

Events are categorized using the Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) system; SEAR 1 events have national or international significance and require extensive federal interagency support, while SEAR 2 events may need some federal assistance. DHS has not yet disclosed the number of employees from various agencies who will be reassigned from their regular duties to support the tournament before, during, and after the games.

Representative Markwayne Mullin noted that everyone is "a little behind" in defensive preparations for potential drone threats,which pose a serious risk to the tournament. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and its investigative arm, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), will be present at venues to combat counterfeit tickets, human trafficking, drug smuggling, and counterfeit products, working closely with Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBPs Office of Field Operations will inspect all pEople, vehicles, and goods entering the U.S., verifying travel credentials for an estimated 7 million foreign fans and athletes. CBP Executive Director Matthew S. davies urged travelers to use Trusted Traveler Programs and Mobile Passport Control to facilitate efficient border crossings. to date,5 million travelers have been approved for the Visa Waiver Program through ESTA, with the largest percentages coming from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has allocated $625 million to host cities for general preparations and an additional $250 million specifically to counter dangerous drones. FEMA has trained over 238,000 local emergency managers and first responders across the 11 host cities on mass-casualty response and special event safety. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will enforce "no drone zones" via temporary flight restrictions over stadiums,with Administrator Bryan Bedford warning that violators will face swift action.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is handling security at the 11 U.S. host city venues and their transportation hubs. historically, agencies like CBP and HSI have provided security at major events such as the Super Bowl and have identified trafficking rings. The Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has issued a notice to financial institutions-including casinos, insurers, and jewelers-to watch for payments linked to illegal services, cautioning that the influx of visitors may increase vulnerability to sex and labor trafficking.

In summary, a comprehensive, multi-agency effort is underway to secure the 2026 FIFA World Cup,addressing threats ranging from drones to human trafficking, while facilitating legitimate travel and commerce. The scale of the event, with millions of expected visitors, demands unprecedented coordination between federal, state, and local entities to protect public safety and economic integrity





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