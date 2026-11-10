Multi-agency search underway for 24-year-old woman swept into ocean at Panther Beach

Rescue crews deploy drones, boats, and a helicopter along the treacherous Santa Cruz County coast as experts issue severe warnings regarding dangerous surf and rip tides.

Rescue crews deploy drones, boats, and a helicopter along the treacherous Santa Cruz County coast as experts issue severe warnings regarding dangerous surf and rip tides.

Officials noted that the coastline has experienced multiple emergencies recently, including a September rescue of two fishermen. Search and rescue teams continued an urgent search along the Santa Cruz County coast for 24-year-old Senah Park, who was swept into the ocean Sunday evening. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at Panther State Beach. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, Park was with a group of friends when an incoming tide knocked several people into the water.

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While the others managed to return to shore, Park was swept away.

"The hope is that we find her somewhere safe, hopefully stranded on a beach somewhere," said Daniel Robbins of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. Robbins noted the extreme danger of the area, citing"strong water, strong rip tides, big waves and lots of rocks along the shoreline that can incapacitate people if they get hit by those waves.

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" Officials noted that the coastline has experienced multiple emergencies recently, including a September rescue of two fishermen, a July rescue in Santa Cruz, and a fatal incident in June where two young women from Fremont were caught off guard by a sneaker wave. Michael Horn, a Cal Fire CZU information officer, stated that the region frequently experiences hazardous beach conditions.

"That section of coast this time of year is almost always in a hazardous beach hazard notifications sort of stage," Horn said, adding,"If the sand is wet chances are the ocean has been there recently and it’s gonna come back there again especially when you have a cycle of large swells that we’ve been having last couple of months and moving forward into these next king tides and higher surf and times. " Santa Cruz County issued safety alerts urging the public to exercise caution along the shoreline.

Juan Heredia of the Angels Recovery Dive Team, who often assists families by recovering bodies in dangerous waters, warned that hazardous conditions may persist for months.

"We have very bad condition and this condition with El Niño it’s gonna take pretty much until February or March for the ocean to go down, so don’t get closer," Heredia said. Emphasizing the need for public compliance, he added,"They think that the ocean is safe for them to get closer, but they have to respect the warning because the authority that do the put the warning there, it’s for the reason. "