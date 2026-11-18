DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin will be in the hotseat in Congress Wednesday, following last week's air ground stop and several outages of critical online services.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin will be on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to talk about worldwide threats since Sept. 11, 2001, but he's likely to be in the hot seat over questions about technology issues that disrupted millions of Americans over the last week.

Mullin will be testifying at a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing titled "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 25 Years After 9/11" along with Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia. , the second since 9/11. This ground stop stranded millions of passengers going into last weekend. He has also been fielding questions about the cyber outages that have affected airlines, Microsoft Outlook, banks and other services.

Also read DHS Secretary Mullin Says Nation Secure After FAA and Bank Outages

Mullin has repeatedly assured the public that Friday's air traffic incident, in which flights were grounded for four hours, was not nefarious and echoed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on what caused the disruption. Duffy told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that work was being performed to replace outdated copper wire with fiber cables in Arkansas, when the router communication believed to have caused the ground stop occurred.

The ground stop was issued after the installation of a Juniper router at the Arkansas facility flooded the network with data, overwhelming an older system and resulting in telecommunications issues, according to officials. Duffy told reporters on Tuesday that the FAA had spent a year testing the routers and that the issue occurred on the 69th installation.

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Mullin told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday, "The FAA issue was because they're working on 50-year-old equipment with copper wire, that should be fiber.

"Driver in suspected abduction rams vehicles, is shot and killed by police on Belt Parkway"The FAA issue was because they're working on 50-year-old equipment with copper wire, that should be fiber," Mullin told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday. "There's no cyber threat that's taking place. The homeland is very secure," he said.to attend the Texas-LSU college football game while thousands of flights were still disrupted from the ground stop the day before.

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