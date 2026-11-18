Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton testify on Wednesday regarding global threats and recent widespread technology failures affecting US infrastructure.

Intelligence officials have revealed that Iran is developing plans to detonate a dirty bomb or chemical weapon in Washington, DC, targeting senior members of the Trump administration. Seven US officials confirmed this assessment as Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia began testifying before the House Committee on Homeland Security. The hearing, titled "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 25 Years After 9/11," commenced at 10 a.m. ET to address these escalating global threats alongside domestic technological disruptions.

The revelation of the Iranian plot adds a layer of intense urgency to the proceedings, though sources characterize the Iranian planning as an effort to maintain strategic options rather than an indicator of an imminent attack. This intelligence briefing coincides with a rolling series of technology outages that have severely disrupted private industry and government operations across the United States. The combination of external security threats and internal systemic failures has kept senior officials focused on Washington, DC, rather than public events.

Also read DHS Secretary Mullin Attributes Widespread Tech Failures To AI Speed, Excludes Cyberattack Cause

Vice President JD Vance withdrew from the New York Times DealBook Summit in New York at the last minute to remain in the capital to address the situation. Host Andrew Ross Sorkin announced Vance's absence on stage, stating that the Vice President was called back to Washington 20 to 30 minutes before his scheduled appearance. Secret Service agents had been preparing for Vance's entrance all night, but the change of plans underscored the administration's focus on managing the ongoing crisis.

Vance's office confirmed that the Vice President has been asked to attend critical meetings amid the wave of outages affecting multiple industries. The situation includes the ongoing disruption of a classified internal communications network at the National Security Agency, which has forced the agency to operate with reduced staff. System patching to restore access to the downed NSA network is proceeding slower than expected, according to a senior administration official who spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

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The NSA closed its campus to most employees on Tuesday night, reverting to essential personnel only as it works to bring the classified network back online. A senior administration official insisted that core national security capabilities remain online and are being actively managed despite the technical difficulties. The official declined to specify what exactly caused the outage, only confirming that it is being dealt with and is distinct from any hostile cyber activity.

A senior administration official stated on Wednesday that the recent wave of technological failures is not the result of a cyberattack on the United States. The official explained that the incidents are attributed to system maintenance activities, including software patches and hardware upgrades, rather than malicious state sponsorship or external actors. Companies experiencing outages, such as Chase Bank and Outlook, have disclosed that their difficulties stem from upgrading their technology to harden systems against potential future threats.

The Trump administration expressed a great deal of confidence in its assessment that the incidents are the result of necessary system upgrades. The official highlighted how the companies experiencing outages are disclosing the reasons for their difficulties, noting that these reasons are disparate but all fall within the realm of upgrading and patching. The official emphasized that these disruptions are part of broader efforts to upgrade and prepare infrastructure for potential future threats.

The outages have impacted a wide range of sectors, including the NSA, Microsoft, the airline industry, JPMorgan, and Zelle. Microsoft cited a technical issue that took roughly two days to fix, while JPMorganChase reported a temporary issue related to a software bug on its physical computer systems. These events follow a major aviation disruption caused by a massive Microsoft outage that left workers worldwide without access to Outlook email and Teams meeting tools.

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On Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin downplayed public concerns regarding the technology disruptions that have affected millions of people. In an interview with Fox News, Mullin insisted that the homeland is secure and that there is no indication that any of the recent disruptions were caused by cyberattacks. He emphasized that the current challenges are part of broader efforts to upgrade and prepare infrastructure for potential future threats.

The hearing is expected to focus heavily on the annual assessment of worldwide intelligence threats, with officials facing intense questioning regarding the recent disruptions to critical systems. The combination of the Iranian threat and the ongoing technical failures presents a complex security landscape for the administration. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton is expected to face questions about the outages and the broader national security implications as the hearing progresses.