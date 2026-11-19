Mulberry’s first-half revenue increased 18 percent, and gross margin rose to 70 percent, while CEO Andrea Baldo said the turnaround is ongoing.

‘s first-half revenue rose 18 percent to 63.7 million pounds, as demand for new products, house icons and a renewed runway presence helped the British luxury brand build momentum in its road to profitability under the leadership of chief executive officer Andrea Baldo.

In the six months ending Sept. 26, the company logged a 15 percent increase in retail and digital like-for-like revenue, with growth across every region. Gross margin improved to 70.2 percent, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization loss narrowed to 500,000 pounds from 4.6 million pounds a year earlier.

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Marlene Dietrich's Silk and Sequin Chanel Couture Suit Goes Under the Hammer at Bonhams New York “After 18 months, we are delivering what we have promised,” he said, pointing to revenue growth and lower operating losses.

“Still a lot to do, but clearly the changes that we have implemented are delivering,” he added. Part of the turnaround can be attributed to the new XL Delilah bag, an oversized slouchy shoulder bag available in black soft cow leather and brown suede. The style, which retails for 1,595 pounds, emerged as a bestseller that Mulberry had not fully anticipated.

“We were caught off guard,” Baldo said, citing both the price point and ongoing strong demand for larger, functional, softer bags. With demand exceeding initial expectation, the company was prompted to accelerate replenishment, now expecting the model to be available again before Christmas, using materials set aside for agile production and its own factories to respond more quickly. The CEO described Mulberry’s approach as “test and scale,” saying it is difficult to predict in advance which products will become bestsellers.

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Delilah’s strong performance gives the brand an opportunity to build on demand while continuing to develop a broader offer, which comprises newer styles such as Stevie, Raffia, Crochet and the Darley Camera Bag, alongside core bags including Bayswater and Lily.was another major highlight in the period, with the runway show resulting in a “huge impact” with ensuing increased online searches and social engagement. Baldo said the collaboration is intended to create a “halo” for the brand, while the collection itself works alongside Mulberry’s core products.

He added that the success of the Kane partnership will be measured through retail indicators such as store traffic, conversion, and like-for-like sales. The CEO pointed to the recent launch of the Rocker bag as a promising start, saying it was Mulberry’s best-performing bag in London during the week of a store takeover in Covent Garden.

In the first half of 2026, the company said wholesale revenue rose 52 percent and took a 17 percent share of the business, compared with 14 percent a year earlier. Retail and digital sales increased 28 percent in the U.S., 23 percent in Europe and 10 percent in the U.K. More impressively, U.S. digital revenue rose 35 percent, supported by customer demand and the launch of Bloomingdale’s Marketplace. Mulberry said new U.S. customers increased 22.9 percent year on year.

Baldo, who was responsible for Ganni’s early success, said Mulberry began building awareness in the region more than a year ago, including through an early collaboration during Copenhagen Fashion Week. He also attributed the positive response to the combination of understated luxury, craftsmanship, heritage and value, as well as a growing appetite for a more playful approach to fashion.

Customers across markets were responding to the refreshed offer, according to the CEO who highlighted full-price performance as a sign of the quality of that growth. Meanwhile, operating expenses rose 12 percent to 48 million pounds, below the rate of revenue growth, as the company cited efficiencies alongside ongoing investment in marketing, brand and ready-to-wear. Reported operating loss narrowed 41 percent to 2.9 million pounds, and underlying loss before tax improved 24 percent to 5.8 million pounds.

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The result included a 27.6 million pounds non-cash fair-value charge related to the conversion feature of the company’s convertible loan notes. Mulberry said the charge primarily reflected the rise in its share price and was not expected to have a subsequent cash impact. Mulberry’s chief financial officer Billy O’Connor told WWD the company was in line with board expectations and “cautiously optimistic” about the festive trading period.

“ is feeling very positive about the momentum, so we like to balance each other out a little bit. But we feel we’re on track,” he added, noting that the board was “pleased” and the turnaround effort was “a marathon, not a sprint, so stay focused on delivery. ” For the second half, Mulberry said it plans to focus on full-price sales and disciplined trading rather than pursuing volume through promotions.

Its medium-term targets remain annual revenue of more than 200 million pounds and a 15 percent adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin.

“The golden quarter is important, but we are extremely focused on delivering long-term value for our shareholders,” Baldo said. “We are confident that the products are working and that, with everything we have in the pipeline, this performance can continue. Looking at the mid- to long-term, Baldo said Mulberry is looking to build its Asian business by tailoring its approach to local customers, while prioritizing growth in the U.K. and markets where demand is already responding.

“In a globalized world, you need to focus and localize your offer,” he said, adding that Asia remained “on our radar. ” He recently visited Asia and said the trip was part of assessing where future opportunities are.

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