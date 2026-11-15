Mulaney and O'Donnell Criticize RFK Jr. Amid Trump Alliance and HHS Role

Comedians and public figures slam Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his political pivot and appointment as Health Secretary. Analysis of the backlash against the HHS nominee.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has become the target of sharp criticism from prominent entertainers and public figures following his alignment with President Donald Trump and his appointment as Health and Human Services Secretary. The backlash highlights a significant shift in public perception, with old acquaintances and political opponents alike expressing dismay at his career trajectory.

Mulaney Satirizes Kennedy's Environmental Past

Comedian John Mulaney, aged 44, delivered a scathing monologue during his standup performance on Saturday, November 14, describing the current situation as a difficult predicament for the former environmental lawyer. He noted that even right-wing friends who once supported the family are now distancing themselves from Kennedy, whose age is listed as 72 in the source material.

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Mulaney joked that Kennedy could not possibly be serious about causing widespread illness, suggesting that measles would be an absurd and ineffective project for a public official. He emphasized his long-standing personal history with Kennedy, stating that he has known the man for more than a decade, which he used as a basis to question his suitability for government office.

The comedian recalled that he was introduced to Kennedy back when the future Health Secretary was working as an environmental lawyer. He mentioned Kennedy's educational background, noting that Kennedy received a Juris Doctor law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1982. Mulaney further detailed that Kennedy later earned a master's degree in environmental law from the Pace University School of Law in 1987.

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Mulaney mocked Kennedy's professional reputation, alleging that Kennedy would only join legal cases that were already nearing success. He specifically criticized Kennedy's organization in New York, called the Riverkeepers, stating that their job was to keep the Hudson River clean in New York City. The comedian ridiculed this achievement by describing the river's native fish as being tied-off with used condoms, implying that maintaining the river was not an impressive accomplishment.

O'Donnell Condemns Kennedy's Political Shift

Television personality Rosie O'Donnell, aged 64, joined the criticism by accusing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of defiling his family's legacy. She stated in an interview with Variety, published on Thursday, that Kennedy is a lunatic and pointed out that his own family members have expressed similar views.

O'Donnell revealed that Kennedy had previously attempted to join Kamala Harris's presidential campaign but was rejected. She quoted Harris as telling Kennedy, No, thank you, indicating that the former vice president did not welcome his participation. This rejection reportedly occurred before Kennedy aligned himself with Donald Trump.

Scandals and Past Controversies Resurface

The renewed scrutiny of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also brings attention to past professional controversies involving his associates. Reporter Ory Orazani Nuzzi, aged 33, faced criticism for not disclosing a personal relationship with a candidate she was covering during the 2024 presidential campaign.

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Nuzzi told the New York publication that the relationship was never physical but acknowledged that it should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. She expressed deep regret for not informing her colleagues at New York immediately and apologized to those she disappointed. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. never directly responded to these allegations, instead telling Fox News in September 2024 that he never comments on personal stories.

Implications for the HHS Appointment

These public condemnations underscore the controversy surrounding Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation as the head of the Health and Human Services department. The transition from keeping the Hudson River clean to overseeing the health of the nation has drawn intense skepticism from his peers.

As Kennedy prepares to take on the role of managing national health policies, the negative commentary from figures like John Mulaney and Rosie O'Donnell suggests that his appointment will remain a polarizing and closely watched development. The contrast between his past environmental work and his new responsibilities continues to fuel public debate.