Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn built Call Her Daddy, but Mujahid Fricke, known as Milfhunter, allegedly wrote jokes and shaped strategy. Discover his controversial role.

Mujahid Fricke, a 33-year-old from New Jersey, operated as the unseen force behind the massive success of the Call Her Daddy podcast. While Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn were the public faces of the brand, Fricke allegedly penned jokes and provided strategic dating advice that defined the show's early content. His identity was kept secret under the pseudonym Milfhunter to protect his personal life from the media spotlight.

Unseen Strategic Influence On The Show

Fricke served as a producer for Barstool Sports after being hired in 2019. He worked closely with the co-hosts, offering a male perspective on the situations discussed on the podcast. Reports indicate he secretly wrote many of Cooper's most popular jokes, contributing significantly to the show's engaging and raunchy tone. This behind-the-scenes influence helped the podcast revolutionize the media space for young women seeking dating advice.

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Collaboration With Cooper And Franklyn

Cooper and Fricke have known each other since age 14 in high school. They stayed in touch despite attending different colleges, with Cooper going to Boston University and Fricke to Morgan State University. When Barstool founder Dave Portnoy discovered Cooper and Franklyn in mid-2018, Fricke was already part of their inner circle. He joined Barstool Sports a few months later, solidifying his role in the podcast's development and daily operations.

Controversial Methods And Personal History

During his only guest appearance on the show, Fricke admitted to using manipulative tactics to date women. He claimed to have written a Google doc spreadsheet tracking personal information on men Cooper was dating to strategize better. He also admitted to lying to women to secure sexual opportunities and saying 'I love you back' without meaning it. These revelations highlight the controversial nature of his advice and the ethical questions surrounding his methods.

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Departure From Barstool Sports In July 2020

Fricke abruptly quit his position at Barstool Sports in July 2020. His departure followed controversy involving Portnoy's comments about Colin Kaepernick. Portnoy had suggested Kaepernick was not Black but Arabic and held 'terrorist' ideologies. Fricke announced his resignation via X, stating he could not continue working for a company where leadership promoted such views. He emphasized his desire to maintain a simple life away from the public eye and the ethical conflicts he faced.

Impact On The Podcast And Media Landscape

The revelation of Fricke's role raises questions about the authenticity of the advice given on Call Her Daddy. Listeners may now view the show's content through the lens of Fricke's manipulative dating strategies. His departure also marks a significant shift in the podcast's dynamics, as Cooper continues as the sole host. The story highlights the complex behind-the-scenes workings of popular media franchises and the individuals who shape their narratives.