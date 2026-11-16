Muhammad Ali Gets Fired Up Before 1980 Fight In Interview with Tom Brokaw

“I’m getting so mad, I want to walk off the show,” he joked, while talking about his excitement for his bout with Larry Holmes.

is revisiting legendary interviews, stories that moved us and other iconic moments from our 75 years on the air. These are the segments that shaped TODAY and created a lasting legacy.

Today, we look back at Tom Brokaw’s interview with Muhammad Ali on April 29, 1980. The legendary boxer, who was a three-time heavyweight champion, was known almost as much for his brash attitude as he was for his work in the ring. His ability to provide a good quote was on display when he appeared on TODAY on April 29, 1980.

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Ali was 38 at the time, prepping for a heavyweight championship bout later that year against Larry Holmes — a fight Holmes convincingly won in what would be the next-to-last fight of Ali’s career. A lot of fans were concerned with Ali fighting at his age, but he brushed the criticism aside.

“When I destroy Holmes, this will really put a stop to all the talk,” Ali told Tom Brokaw. “Holmes is in trouble. If I did not believe it, I would not be a fool and come out three-time champion and wind up a loser. I knew I can whoop Larry Holmes.

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”While Ali, who died in 2016, didn’t back away from the notion it was good to make money for fighting, he admitted that wasn’t his real motivation.

“I want to be the only athlete with a record that they will say can’t be broken. They have a saying ‘records are made to be broken. ’ I want them to say my record will never be broken because a man will have to be a five-time champion and I know that’ll never happen.

”There were pundits who doubted he could defeat Holmes to become a four-time champion, but Ali relished being an underdog and the pressure that came with.

“That makes me want to do it that much worse. Whenever you tell me ‘no,’ that’s when I’m going to go,” he said.

“I’m not supposed to do it. I’m 30 years old, too old. I’m too fat, they say, and Holmes is great. There’s no way I can do it,” he said.

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“Then the stage is set for me to just shock the whole planet and be recognized as not the greatest boxer, but the greatest athlete of all time. That’s what I want when I leave this thing. ”“I’m getting so mad, I want to walk off the show,” he joked, as Brokaw and the crew laughed.

“He’s in trouble. I promise you now here on your television,” he continued.

“And you can play this whole tape over and make me look a fool if I’m lying. Larry Holmes will be no contest, will be no trouble for me. Although I’m 38, I’m still five times better than the boy Leroy Jones, who almost beat him. Holmes is finished.

Holmes is too old to fight me. Thirty-one is too old for ordinary man. ”Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants.

A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.