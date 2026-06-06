Muggy weekend ahead with mid-80s temperatures, spotty storm chances

A humid weekend is on tap, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s and several chances for isolated storms.

Storms will likely develop later on, with models showing the beginning of activity at around 6 p.m. Highs will once again reach the mid-80s. With severe weather possible overnight through early Saturday, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes shares what to expect.

A humid weekend is on tap, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s and several chances for isolated storms, so it might be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy. Thunderstorms moved through the Chicago area overnight, but by around 7 a.m. or so, most of the activity had shifted south and began exiting the region. Storm chances were expected to subside through the morning and into the afternoon, though isolated thunderstorms remain possible as temperatures rise.

Moving into the evening, models suggest a stray thunderstorm, but NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Pete Sack said he expects most areas to stay dry overnight into Sunday morning. As Sunday begins, easterly breezes are set to arrive and persist throughout the day, bringing cooler temperatures our way, especially along the lakefront. Those breezes should hold the rain at bay for a good part of the day, particularly in the morning and late afternoon.

Storms will likely develop later on, with models showing the beginning of activity at around 6 p.m. Highs will once again reach the mid-80s. Later on, isolated thunderstorms are possible, with better chances of rain arriving after midnight. Showers are expected to continue in the following hours, with rain likely during the morning commute. Rain will likely stick around through noon and into the afternoon time frame, representing one of the best opportunities we have for rain.

Forecast highs will likely climb into the mid-80s once again. Showers and storms will continue on Tuesday, with highs gradually increasing to the mid-to-upper 80s. Temperatures rise even higher Wednesday, with values reaching the 90-degree mark, with a chance of isolated storms. Ninety-degree temperatures are also in store for both Thursday and Friday, Sack said.

While a chance for a thunderstorm arrives on Thursday, conditions are expected to clear out on Friday as a cooldown begins.





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