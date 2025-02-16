Mufasa: The Lion King Roars Back to Life at Box Office, Gearing Up for Digital Debut

Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King has defied expectations with a strong box office performance, despite initial concerns following its December release. The film, a prequel and sequel to the 2019 live-action remake, has now surpassed $685 million globally, making it a significant success for Disney in 2024.

Despite its strong performance, Mufasa will ultimately conclude its theatrical run with less than half the $1.6 billion global earnings of its predecessor. The film has grossed $241 million domestically and another $445 million from international markets, bringing Mufasa's global box office total past $685 million. Produced on an estimated budget of $200 million, Mufasa generated around $120 million in its worldwide debut last year. However, it has since maintained its position as the top choice for family audiences, defying competition from similar films like Wicked, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Moana 2. Remarkably, the movie recently surpassed Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at the domestic box office, despite opening with $25 million less.Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, known for his acclaimed films Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, as well as the Prime Video series The Underground Railroad, Mufasa marks his lowest-rated project according to the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It currently holds a 'rotten' 57% rating, although its audience score on the platform stands at a commendable 89%. In his review, Collider's Aidan Kelley characterized the film as 'only partially successful,' stating that it 'struggles to justify its existence in the creative sense.' Mufasa has played a pivotal role in bolstering Disney's cumulative 2024 box office earnings past the $5 billion mark, a significant accomplishment after the studio faced a disappointing 2023 with high-profile flops like The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Mufasa is nearing the end of its theatrical run as the seventh-biggest hit of 2024, trailing behind Dune: Part Two and ahead of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Starring Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr., the movie will premiere on PVOD on February 18. However, audiences can still enjoy Mufasa in theaters, and Collider will continue to provide updates on its performance and availability





