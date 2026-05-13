Mudeford clamors over 'prison wall' plans: Neighbours worry about 'development creep' amid bungalow demolition

Residents of Avon Run Close in Mudeford, Dorset, are up in arms about plans to demolish a bungalow and add two two-storey houses, citing fears of a 'prison wall' and 'development creep'. Neighbors fear the new houses will negatively affect the living spaces and privacy of other homeowners, potentially leading to the need to plant six-metre high hedges for privacy.

Horrified neighbours in an affluent seaside town have moaned plans to demolish a bungalow and 'cram' in a pair of two-storey houses, claiming they will result in 'development creep' and a 'prison wall' for surrounding homes.

Residents considering growing six-metre-tall hedges to maintain privacy and worry about poor quality living spaces and potential intrusion into neighbouring properties. Another resident described the planned houses as 'looking like a prison.

' Some feared that the introduction of two-storey dwellings with large, first-floor balconies overlooking neighbouring properties would lead to unacceptable intrusion into residential privacy. Glass Harbour Developments was granted permission to demolish the bungalow, leading to 18 letters of objection from residents who opposed the plans





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Housing Development Avon Run Close Residents' Association Demolition 'Development Creep' Building Regulations Council Officer Private Spaces Balconies Neighbours' Concerns

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Mudeford clamors over 'prison wall' plans: Neighbours worry about 'development creep' amid bungalow demolitionResidents of Avon Run Close in Mudeford, Dorset, are up in arms about plans to demolish a bungalow and add two two-storey houses, citing fears of a 'prison wall' and 'development creep'. Neighbors fear the new houses will negatively affect the living spaces and privacy of other homeowners, potentially leading to the need to plant six-metre high hedges for privacy.

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