Much of Austin area under flash flood warning Monday morning

The National Weather Service said between 1 to 5 inches of rain have fallen in some areas of Central Texas.

flash flood warnings A flash flood warning means flash flooding is already happening or is expected to happen soon. The NWS said there is a risk of"life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

" People shouldon Old San Antonio Road in South Austin after a vehicle was stuck at a low water crossing. The patient was being evaluated for"minor complaints," ATCEMS said. The NWS has also issued a flood warning for Barton Creek at Loop 360 in Travis County from Monday afternoon to late evening. The river is forecast to crest to 8.1 feet in the afternoon, the NWS said.

Be careful walking near riverbanks. Southwestern Williamson County and Southwestern Burnet County are also under a flash flood warning until 7 a.m.The NWS said between 1 to 5 inches of rain have fallen in some parts of Central Texas, with more possible. Heavy rainfall and flooding possible throughout the day. A Flood Watch is in the effect.

Heavy downpours and elevated rain rates could flood locations in a short period of time.reported minimal power outages Monday morning. Thousands of Pedernales Electric Cooperative and Oncor customers lost power in Travis, Hays and Williamson counties earlier in the morning, but the number had fallen significantly by 6 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety said there were multiple water rescues underway on Interstate 35 just south of Waco.

I am grateful to be alive after getting caught in a flash flooding event on I 35 near Waco. Look how fast the water was coming over this retaining wall. I am so thankful that retaining wall held up otherwise this situation could've been a horrible tragedy. There were many of us… to report a power outage or see a map of current outages.

If you're a customer of another energy provider, to find rainfall totals for the area in near real time. You can also look at lake levels, streamflow and river stage. Jennifer Stayton is the local host for NPR's"Morning Edition" on KUT. Got a tip? Email her at jstayton@kut.org. Follow her on X @jenstayton.





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