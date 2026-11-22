Pink confetti rains over the Winter Garden and pop songs turn director Jamie Lloyd’s “Much Ado About Nothing” into a Broadway rave.

Pink confetti rains over the Winter Garden, ushers dance in the aisles, and pop songs turn director Jamie Lloyd’s “Much Ado About Nothing” into aTom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell make that unlikely mix feel fresh and accessible.

Both are terrific stage actors, also familiar to Marvel fans as Loki and Peggy Carter. The production knowingly riffs on their screen personas, including cardboard cutouts of the stars in their Marvel costumes. It’s a genuine meeting of pop culture and Shakespeare, and it never feels like a stunt.

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“Much Ado” is one of Shakespeare’s most frequently staged comedies. Beatrice and Benedick spar their way toward love, while Hero and Claudio’s wedding plans are derailed by deception and slander. Lloyd’s version shifts the balance toward the sparring lovers and the celebration around them, making the show feel like a party with a wedding at its center. The stage appears deceptively bare, but Lloyd’s aesthetic is more involved than it first seems.

The cast wears contemporary clothes, with oversized animal heads for the masquerade. Saturated pink and blue lighting, pulsing sound, pop songs and exuberant dancing transform the space into a club, while a giant inflatable heart provides one of the evening’s boldest images. The visual simplicity frames a tightly choreographed, highly theatrical event. Mason Alexander Park’s Margaret, Hero’s attendant, sings Taylor Dayne’s “Tell It to My Heart.

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” The play closes with “When Love Takes Over. ” These pop moments could easily feel bolted on, but Lloyd folds them into the production’s knowingly playful world. Hiddleston brings flair and physical ease to Benedick, throwing himself into the dancing as readily as the comedy. Atwell gives Beatrice real presence and a will of her own.

They trade the play’s insults with comic precision, and their chemistry makes the mix feel natural. The supporting cast is also strong. James Phoon plays Claudio as a total idiot, giving Mara Huf’s Hero a satisfying chance to stand up to him. Lloyd’s cuts are as striking as his additions.

The production removes several characters, including Dogberry, whose bumbling investigation exposes the plot against Hero. Without Dogberry and the watchmen, the second half has less room to untangle the deception. The cuts to the text and characters, the spare staging and the added pop songs might make the story seem hard to follow. It isn’t: Lloyd keeps the central relationships and plot turns clear.

The cost is dramatic force, especially in the second half. That loss is bound up with Lloyd’s central choice. A darker, more complicated turn might disrupt the celebration he has created. The streamlined structure keeps the momentum up, but leaves the story’s deception, malice and pigheadedness in the background.

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This is not the richest “Much Ado” dramatically. Kenny Leon’s 2019 Shakespeare in the Park production, with an all-Black cast, had greater emotional and political depth. But Lloyd’s production is probably the most fun. It is self-aware, visually vivid and almost impossible to resist.

Hiddleston shaking his butt as Atwell throws both arms in the air, grinning beside him, captures the evening’s spirit: Shakespeare, pop culture and two stars ready to party. Coming up this spring, Lloyd’s production of “Evita” starring Rachel Zegler brings Eva Perón’s funeral to the Winter Garden. It’s unclear whether the confetti crew will stick around for that one.

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