Mubi Podcast Season 12 Returns with Under Pressure Theme

Mubi Podcast launches season 12 on November 12, hosted by Rico Gagliano. Explore how directors like Alejandro G. Iñárritu discuss making films under intense political and creative pressure.

Mubi Podcast is officially returning for its twelfth season this month, continuing its decade-long mission to deconstruct the intricate machinery of cinema production. The streaming service and distributor behind the project has confirmed that the new installment, titled Under Pressure, will premiere on all major podcasting platforms on November 12.

Under Pressure Theme and Guest Directors

The core premise of this specific season focuses on movies created under the most difficult circumstances imaginable, including intense political opposition. Mubi Podcast has established itself as an essential behind-the-scenes resource since its inception in 2021, delivering in-depth analysis across eleven previous seasons.

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Host Rico Gagliano and Episode Details

Writer and radio broadcaster Rico Gagliano returns to host the series, guiding listeners through five all-new episodes. The production team selected topics that challenge the boundaries of filmmaking, ensuring each episode provides a unique perspective on artistic resilience. The new season builds upon the strong foundation laid by earlier explorations of international cinema, horror films, and the works of late legend David Lynch.

Oscar Winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu Joins Cast

Academy Award-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu is among the high-profile guests featured in this upcoming season. Iñárritu recently brought his latest project Digger to cinemas, adding significant prestige to the podcast lineup. His participation underscores Mubi's commitment to showcasing the voices of top-tier filmmakers who have navigated extreme production challenges.

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Fatih Akin and Ali Abbasi Share Insights

Turkish writer-director Fatih Akin, known for winning the Golden Bear for the drama Head-On, will also share his experiences on the show. Joining him is Ali Abbasi, the director behind the controversial Iranian crime thriller Holy Spider. Abbasi is currently drawing attention for his latest film The Apprentice, which examines the relationship between a young Donald Trump and his lawyer Roy Cohn.

Cast Details and Release Schedule

The character of Roy Cohn in The Apprentice is portrayed by actor Jeremy Strong, while Sebastian Stan plays the younger version of Donald Trump. Mubi Podcast Season 12 will be available to subscribers on all major podcasting services starting November 12. This release date marks the beginning of a new chapter in understanding how great cinema is made against all odds.