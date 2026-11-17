Mike 'Pancho' Locke, who starred in the 2000s MTV UK series 'Dirty Sanchez,' has died. Here's how costars such as Mathew Pritchard reacted.

The death of the stuntman and Welsh streetwear brand cofounder was announced by his family in a statement shared on his company San Portablo's "It is with profound sadness that San Portablo and the Locke family write of the passing of the father, son, brother, uncle, friend, skater, stunt man and all round Goodfella Micheal Richard Locke, affectionately known as Pancho to the world," the Nov. 6 statement said.

Calling him a "Welsh treasure," the clothing label's message said Locke "lived an incredible life and lit up the world with his charm.

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" The brand also shared various tributes, from remembrances toThe father of two starred alongside Mathew Pritchard, Lee Dainton and Dan Joyce on all four seasons of "Dirty Sanchez," which aired on MTV in the United Kingdom from 2003 to 2007. The series also aired in the United States on MTV2 under the title "Team Sanchez.

" The series propelled the group to stardom, leading to live performances around the world, spinoff shows and a 2006 film, "Dirty Sanchez: The Movie. ""I woke up this morning to the awful news that Panch has unfortunately passed away. My little friend of over 35 years has left the building," Pritchard said Nov. 6.

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"I've known him since he was about 14 years old. ... Been in some classic messes with him, partying. Now he's gone.

I'll never forget him. Panch was the best.

", Pritchard shared he was "so grateful I got to spend some time with him at my shop before he left us. " He wrote, "We went for lunch, had a proper catch up and a right good laugh. I found myself thinking about that a lot on yesterday’s hike. It’s almost as if the universe gave us that one last bit of time together before taking him away.

I’ll always treasure that.

"of the group over the years and wrote, "When you grow up skating with your friends you’re in your own little world. You never think about losing anyone from it. In your head those days and the people you shared them with live forever.

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" He added, "Since hearing the news all those memories have been flooding back. I can see Panch, hear the laughter and remember all the best times like it was yesterday.

Then it hits me that he’s gone and I still can’t believe it.

""Absolutely gutted," Joyce wrote. "Panch and I always shared a room when we were on tour, we went through so many highs and lows. I saw him go through so much, he had the best manners of anyone I know.

" He continued, "Panch lost his parents and his brother and there was a sadness in him, he wanted to live in the moment and have fun with his friends. Mike Locke I love you like a brother and will miss you. 💔"