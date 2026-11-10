MTG Leads Live Music Expansion Following Ed Sheeran Tour Success

Megadeath Group promotes Ed Sheeran's $875 million tour while navigating logistical challenges and expanding global partnerships with AEG and Taylor Swift's team.

Megadeath Group has solidified its position as a dominant force in the global live music industry by overseeing massive touring campaigns and navigating complex logistical landscapes. The promotion company recently managed the conclusion of Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour, which concluded on November 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, after facing significant lineup changes and venue disputes in New Jersey.

Touring Financials and Boxscore Records

Megadeath Group continues to generate substantial revenue through high-grossing international tours. The Mathematics Tour headlined by Ed Sheeran grossed $214.5 million in 2025, securing the No. 9 spot on Billboard's year-end Top Tours chart. Since its launch in 2022, the entire Mathematics Tour trek has grossed $875.7 million and sold 8.8 million tickets, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. These numbers highlight the sustained financial viability of major pop acts under Megadeath Group's promotional strategy.

Also read General Picard Earth Warlord Card Revealed Ahead of MTG Star Trek Release

The company also manages international logistics for other major stars. Megadeath Group extended its partnership with AEG Presents for the international dates of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, while continuing as the lead promoter for North American runs. This dual approach allows the company to build its international presence as its roster of artists expands globally beyond the United States.

Ed Sheeran Tour Controversies and Lineup Changes

The recent Loop Tour faced unexpected hurdles when venues in New Jersey refused to allow rapper Macklemore on the lineup for shows on September 4 and 5 at MetLife Stadium. Macklemore had previously criticized Israel for its war in the Gaza Strip and declared Free Palestine during a performance on September 4 and 5. Megadeath Group announced on September 14 that the venue restrictions would result in the cancellation of the tour if the opening act remained, impacting hundreds of thousands of fans.

Advertisement

Following the removal of Macklemore, other opening acts including Aaron Rowe and Sheeran's backing band Beoga left the tour in solidarity. Despite these disruptions, the Loop Tour continued and concluded on November 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Megadeath Group confirmed it serves as the concert promoter for the U.S. Loop Tour and managed the complex negotiations with stakeholders to ensure the tour's completion.

Strategic Partnerships and Industry Evolution

Founder Messina traces the company's roots to the 1990s independent promoter buyouts that reshaped the modern touring business. PACE was acquired by SFX Entertainment during this era, and when Sillerman sold SFX to Clear Channel Communications, Clear Channel's entertainment division evolved into mega-promoter Live Nation. Messina chose to leave that corporate structure once his two-year noncompete agreement expired, entering a partnership with AEG Presents.

This strategic shift marked the beginning of a 25-year trajectory for Megadeath Group, growing it into one of the most enduring promotion companies within live music. Messina attributes much of the company's network to his connection with George Strait, stating his company is built on six degrees of George Strait. Strait also led to Messina meeting Kenny Chesney and one of the only acts they work for that was not associated with a tour they were already doing.

Talent Roster and Leadership Philosophy

Messina first met Taylor Swift while she was still a teenager, staying with the artist throughout her touring career. The two were introduced by George Strait, much like how most of Messina's company was built. From Taylor, the company expanded to manage Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes. The latest addition to the Megadeath Group roster is Phoebe Bridgers, whom Messina met when she opened dates on The Eras Tour.

Advertisement

Messina observed the magic Phoebe Bridgers had and her connection with her audience, prompting the decision to bring her into the fold. Messina allows those at his company to find and advocate for their own artists to bring them into the fold, reflecting a leadership philosophy rooted in out-dreaming teammates and believing in them. Allen Becker, who was his partner when he started PACE Concerts, taught him a lot about business and believing in people through honest and transparent dealings.