As the train entered the East Broadway station in the Lower East Side, the MTA worker said a man who had been yelling and cursing to no one in particular suddenly targeted him.

As the train entered the East Broadway station in the Lower East Side, the MTA worker said a man who had been yelling and cursing to no one in particular suddenly targeted him.

The suspect is facing charges in connection to a rape earlier in 2026, as well as a rape from 2021. He has also been connected to a 2023 sex attack in the park, but charges have not yet been filed in connection with that alleged incident. NBC New York’s Rana Novini reports.

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An MTA worker nearly lost an ear in a brutal and bizarre attack in which a man bit him stemming from a dispute aboard the subway, according to police. David Greaves was riding on a northbound F train around 1:30 p.m. Sunday as he was heading to his job as a subway cleaner, police said.

As the train entered the East Broadway station in the Lower East Side, Greaves said a man who had been yelling and cursing to no one in particular suddenly targeted him.

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"He noticed me, he said 'Oh I hate you MTA guys. ' I was wearing an MTA uniform, just doing my daily routine, just heading to my job," Greaves said from his hospital room. "He swung on me, threw a punch, then we start tussling and so forth. Fell to the ground and he bit my ear.

"The man who attacked him took off. David was rushed to the hospital where doctors reattached a part of his ear the attacker had bit off.

"It hurt a lot. It was a very traumatic, very traumatic experience, being bit on the ear," said Greaves, who has worked for the MTA for about a year and a half. He said he was in"excruciating pain.

""My father's a very sweet man, respected. Everyone loves him at work. And just to be attacked because of his uniform and because he’s an MTA employee is heartbreaking," said Xylina Greaves. From Midtown to the Upper West Side to the Lower East Side and all points between, NBC New York covers Manhattan news, weather, traffic and more.

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NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said in a statement that the MTA has"provided subway camera video to NYPD detectives who will catch the perpetrator, and we look to the justice system to deliver serious consequences. No employee should face any attack, much less one this egregious.

" Greaves was still recovering at the hospital as of Tuesday night. He said he wasn't sure if he'd ever return to his subway cleaner job, as he still has nightmares about what happened.