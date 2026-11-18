The plan is intended to bring faster and more reliable service to riders across the city by replacing signaling technology that, in many parts of the system, dates back more than a century.

Stream New York's #1 news - AccuWeather - original content 24/7The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Wednesday released its first comprehensive roadmap to modernize the entire New York City subway signal system by 2050, outlining a strategy to replace aging infrastructure across 763 miles of subway signals with Communications-Based Train Control technology.

The plan is intended to bring faster and more reliable service to riders across the city by replacing signaling technology that, in many parts of the system, dates back more than a century. According to the MTA, signal problems accounted for 32% of all asset-related subway delays in 2025, causing an average of more than 11,000 train delays each month.

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"Depression-era signals have no place in a 21st century subway system," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. "This roadmap lays out a systematic plan to bring modern signals to all lines, so we can deliver more frequent, more reliable service for all New Yorkers. " Communications-Based Train Control, or CBTC, uses real-time train location data to allow trains to operate faster and closer together than under traditional signaling systems.

The MTA said train speeds on lines where CBTC has already been installed have improved by 5% to 10%.

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"We've learned a lot over nearly 30 years of signal modernization, and this plan puts those lessons into action to bring faster, more reliable service to all New York City riders," said MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer. "By aligning signal upgrades with new subway cars, streamlining delivery, and embracing new technology, we've cut costs, accelerated progress, and created a clear path to modernize the entire subway signal system by 2050.

" The agency said it has quadrupled the pace of signal modernization in recent years while reducing installation costs by more than one-third. Under the new roadmap, the MTA projects that daily subway trips taken on CBTC-equipped corridors will rise to approximately 27% by 2030, 71% by 2040 and 100% by 2050. A major focus of the plan is the modernization of the subway system's numbered lines.

The MTA said more than half of the approximately 210 miles of signals on those lines have exceeded their 50-year useful life. The agency plans to coordinate signal upgrades with the purchase of 2,400 new R262 railcars, which will be equipped with CBTC technology before entering service.

The initial rollout will target northern segments of the numbered lines in the Bronx where existing signals are at or beyond their useful life, with modern signaling expected to enter service in the early 2030s. The roadmap also calls for completing signal modernization on the lettered lines.

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The MTA said projects included in its 2025-2029 Capital Plan will bring modernized signals to more than 60% of those routes, with future projects prioritized based on signal age, equipment condition, service reliability and opportunities to increase capacity.