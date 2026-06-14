MTA investments keep NYC moving

By continuing to modernize, expand, and strengthen transit today, the MTA is preparing to keep the region moving forward for decades to come.

Less acknowledged is the sustained work we’ve done to set the system up for success when it matters most — when the NBA Finals return to New York for the first time in 27 years.

When the City hosts the World Cup. When the U.S. Open Golf Championship sets up shop on Long Island. Or even when you’re just trying to get to work. Our goal every day is to make good transit a given.

You don’t think about it because you know it’s going to get you where you need to go. But that doesn’t happen with a hope and a prayer. It takes investment, which the MTA has done a lot of in the last few years thanks to increased funding from the State under the leadership of Governor Hochul. You might’ve heard that we’ve been expanding subway service on more than a dozen lines since 2023.

For the World Cup specifically, on match dayson the C, 1, 7 and F lines to accommodate fans heading to Penn Station and the Port Authority Bus Terminal for travel to New York/New Jersey Stadium.compared to the last time it was held here in 2018 because of all the projects completed since then – Double Track, Third Track, and Grand Central Madison – and the additional capacity and flexibility they’ve given the railroad. For previous major tournaments, we had to cancel regular service to run extra trains for fans.

This time, nobody’s being inconvenienced despite plans to run an average of seven to eight additional trains per day, while also increasing train lengths and offering more direct service options to and from the temporary Shinnecock Hills Station. New York will always be a global destination, so we’re already thinking about future opportunities for growth.

At the Governor’s direction, we’re looking into ways toafter Second Avenue Subway Phase 2 is completed, extending the Q line all the way to Broadway along 125 St. This would save us a ton of time and money since the tunnel boring machines would already be there. We’re alsoThe benefits of those projects might not be realized for years, but this MTA is playing the long game.

By continuing to modernize, expand, and strengthen our network today, we’re preparing to keep the region moving forward for decades to come.in the Park revival of ‘Romeo & Juliet’ gets trapped behind a border wallAfter combative hearing, court extends NYCHA project pause2026 WORLD CUP: Morocco’s draw vs. Brazil at MetLife is new norm for African powerhouseBrooklyn shooting: Person of interest questioned after man shot dead outside apartment buildingBrooklyn Paper





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