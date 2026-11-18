MTA New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow announced that EAGLE fare enforcement agents will face disciplinary charges, including potential termination, after videos revealed violent incidents that violated agency policies and values. The agency has suspended EAGLE teams from duties pending an investigation and will retrain inspectors in de-escalation techniques.

Top MTA official: EAGLE fare evasion enforcers found to have violated ‘policies and values’ in violent clashes with ridersNYCT Interim President Demetrius Crichlow with MTA New York City Transit Special Inspectors from the EAGLE Team enforce bus fare payment along the M96 route at East 96th St. & 5th Av. on Thursday, Aug 29, 2024. an investigation into two violent incidents involving the agency’s EAGLE bus fare evasion enforcement agents Some of the offending fare agents will face disciplinary charges that could result in their termination, according to MTA New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow, who spoke about the investigation during Monday’s MTA Board NYC Transit Committee meeting.

Crichlow said he would further detail the probe’s findings in a letter to agency CEO and Chair Janno Lieber. Crichlow launched the investigation late last month after videos of both incidents involving the fare enforcement squads, known as EAGLE Teams, came to light. At the same time, Lieber suspended all EAGLE Teams from their fare inspection duties, pending the outcome of the investigations and a review of the groups’ operations — an order that remains in effect.

Also read Up Close examines MTA funding and the Brooklyn building collapse

Although Crichlow did not go into specifics about the investigation’s findings during his remarks, he did say that the fare enforcer conduct documented on both videos ran afoul of the agency’s “policies and values. ” “What was captured on the video during these two incidents was unacceptable,” Crichlow said.

“It violates the policies and values of New York City Transit and is not in line with my values for delivering service and safety for our employees or for our customers. As a result, charges have been drafted against select individuals, and those charges could end up in discipline up to and including termination. ”retraining its roughly 350 inspectors in de-escalation techniques.

Advertisement

Furthermore, he said the agency will be making changes to how the teams function, including a pilot of body-worn cameras, new uniforms, and the launch of a new hotline where riders can report fare inspector incidents. Ethan Stark-Miller is amNewYork’s Transit Editor. He covers the MTA , the city Department of Transportation, and all other forms of getting around in the Big Apple. He previously covered politics for amNY.

BREAKING: Three peace officers shot in Bronx, gunman engages cops in standoffGeno Smith, Jets battered by Bills in 31-12 lossBREAKING: Three peace officers shot in Bronx, gunman engages cops in standoff