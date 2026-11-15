MTA boss trolls Trump on midterm losses, upcoming congestion-pricing hike

“Hopefully, they’ve got bigger problems now,” MTA chief Janno Lieber said of the GOP and Trump.

“I hope that the Trump administration will stop targeting New York,” Lieber said.congestion-pricing tollsLieber said he has no plans to stray from the timeline set in the program’s Biden-era federal approval, which raises the toll from its $9 peak-hour one now to $12 in 2028 and then $15 in 2031.

The Trump admin has vowed to end congestion pricing, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy then threatening to withhold federal funds from the state if the tolls stayed on. But a federal judge ruled in March that the administration’s attempt to end the program was unlawful. New York City commuters consistently get socked with increased costs. Lieber also blasted what he called Trump’s “kooky tariffs” on components for rail cars and buses that could cost New York taxpayers $1 billion.

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The MTA’s vehicles are built in the US with more than 70% domestic content. Lieber also seemingly endorsed fellow New Yorkers and Democratic Congressmen Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer for speaker of the House and Senate majority leader, respectively.

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“They are guys who grew up riding the subway,” he said of the pair, praising them and saying they’d understand the importance of public transportation in this country. President Trump has vowed to kill the city's congestion pricing. Bloomberg via Getty Images