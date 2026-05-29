MTA boss says Penn Station fires are ‘unacceptable’; Amtrak official agrees but calls them ‘anomalies’

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber blasted Amtrak on Friday over a series of recent 'unacceptable' incidents at Penn Station, including two fires, each of which

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber blasted Amtrak on Friday over a series of recent “unacceptable” incidents at Penn Station,Lieber made his remarks to reporters inside Penn Station late Friday morning, following a fire involving an Amtrak work train near the two-tube Hudson River Tunnel entrance just after 1 a.m. on May 29.

“We have to recognize that this is an unacceptable situation,” Lieber said. “This is like the third time in a row in the matter of a couple of weeks that we have…had Penn Station knocked out as a matter of problems with Amtrak.

”The blaze knocked out Amtrak and NJ Transit service between New York and New Jersey into early Friday afternoon and caused cancellations on the Long Island Rail Road early in the morning — although the latter restored full service with delays by 5:15 a.m. Service on both Amtrak and NJ Transit was partially restored by around 1 p.m, but according to Amtrak, neither will be fully back online until Monday’s morning rush hour. Not long after that, Amtrak Executive Vice President Gerhard Williams, during a virtual Friday afternoon news conference, agreed with Lieber’s characterization that the incident was unacceptable.

However, he claimed it marked one of a few recent “anomalies,” which were not caused by broader issues with Penn Station’s infrastructure.

“They are anomalies, they are completely separate incidents,” Williams said. “None of the instances…that he mentioned were caused by infrastructure. ” Williams said Friday’s fire was caused by a maintenance vehicle, operated by an Amtrak contractor, that was cleaning the rocks that support the rail tracks just outside of the North River Tunnel that connects New York and New Jersey underneath the Hudson River. He said the vehicle collided with Amtrak maintenance equipment after its operator jumped out.

The fire caused “significant damage” to the overhead catenary , signals, track, and disabled maintenance equipment, Williams said. He added that the cause of the fire was still under investigation. Lieber: ‘What is going on at Amtrak? ’ Lieber said there has to be “accountability” for Amtrak and that the agency must give “assurances” that there will not be more fires or similar incidents snarling train service at Penn going forward.

“What is going on at Amtrak? ” Lieber asked.

“We need some assurance that this is not going to keep happening again and again and again. We have people walking through Penn Station smelling, it smells like there was a major fire here. The Fire Department worked overnight. People were injured.

This is serious. They have to figure out how to not do this. ” The chair also took the opportunity to rail against Amtrak’s 13-month closure of the East River Tunnel’s Tube 2, to make what it says are necessary repairs to damage caused by 2012’s Hurricane Sandy. The four-tube East River Tunnel is used by Amtrak, the LIRR, and NJ Transit to move trains between Penn Station in Manhattan and tracks in Queens.

Lieber said that the extended tunnel closure means that every time there is an incident like Friday’s fire, it severely impacts LIRR service because of the reduced capacity.

“This is why we made a big deal of the fact that they decided to close down the tunnel for months at a time, which we thought was a dangerous idea,” Lieber said of concerns the MTA raised about the tunnel closure when itBut Williams insisted that Amtrak’s work in the East River Tunnel was not at all connected to the recent issues at Penn. “Since this was in the North River Tunnel, it has nothing to do with the East River Tunnel and our rehabilitation plan,” Williams said.

“We’ve done a very good job in terms of keeping things moving with one less tunnel, and when you consider that it’s been out now a year. ”Ethan Stark-Miller is amNewYork’s Transit Editor. He covers the MTA , the city Department of Transportation, and all other forms of getting around in the Big Apple. He previously covered politics for amNY.

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