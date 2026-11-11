Mt. Soledad Memorial: Veterans Plaques, Ocean Views and San Diego History

Mt. Soledad Memorial in San Diego houses about 7,800 veteran plaques on polished black granite and draws about 350,000 visitors a year, its director says.

Mt. Soledad Memorial sits atop Mount Soledad in San Diego, where a 360-degree view takes in a large part of San Diego County and a stretch of the Pacific Ocean. During an interview with KPBS reporter John Carroll at the memorial on October 30, 2026, Mt. Soledad Memorial executive director Neil O'Connell described the site as a place unlike any other veterans memorial he has seen. The Mt. Soledad Memorial Association runs and cares for the half-acre memorial, which is surrounded by the 170-acre Mt. Soledad Natural Park owned by the City of San Diego.

O'Connell said the memorial draws about 350,000 visitors a year. He said the association strives every day to present the memorial as the most pristine veterans memorial in the United States, and that visitors who come to the site see a memorial that is different from anything else they have visited.

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How the Mt. Soledad Memorial Plaque Walls Work

The plaque walls are the central feature of the memorial today, and they are built from black granite that the association polishes on a regular basis. O'Connell said the granite is 3 centimeters thick and is the same granite used on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Each plaque is about a quarter inch thick and follows a broadly standard design. Each one carries a photograph of the individual, the layout of the text, and the awards and decorations that person earned. O'Connell said the design gives the wall a consistent appearance while still telling individual stories.

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According to O'Connell, the association began getting serious about the plaque project in 2000. He said the group recognized an opportunity to take the memorial to the next level, and it then built six walls to hold the plaques. There are currently about 7,800 plaques on the walls, with room for about 1,000 more.

Legal Battle and Land Ownership History

The memorial association ended a long legal dispute over Mt. Soledad in 2015, when it bought the land from the Defense Department. Before that purchase, the land had been owned by both the Navy and the City of San Diego over the years.

The memorial was dedicated in 1954. For decades it consisted mainly of the cross at the peak of Mt. Soledad, and the cross became the subject of litigation. O'Connell said the case lasted about 26 years and that it prevented the association from developing the memorial during much of that time. The 2015 land purchase finally allowed the association to move forward with the plaque walls, which had already begun taking shape before the land deal was completed.

Veterans Stories Recorded on the Plaques

The plaques preserve the service records of individual veterans, and some of their stories are widely known while others are known mainly to family and friends. O'Connell pointed to one plaque listing a Navy Cross, a Bronze Star, and World War II victory medals for a Coast Guard and Navy veteran.

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O'Connell described Doris 'Dorie' Miller as one of the most important figures on the wall. Miller was a mess attendant on the USS West Virginia when the attack on Pearl Harbor took place. After helping move the ship's mortally wounded captain to safety, he took over an unattended 50-caliber anti-aircraft machine gun and fired at incoming Japanese aircraft. Eyewitnesses say he had no training on the weapon yet downed between four and six aircraft. He was awarded the Navy Cross, and O'Connell said he believes Miller deserves more. O'Connell said that by today's standards Miller should be upgraded to the Medal of Honor, and he said resolutions have been introduced on the matter and he hopes they will be considered.

Some plaques carry special meaning for O'Connell. He spoke about Megan McClung, who was the first female Marine officer killed during the Iraq War. O'Connell said he had served as her sergeant major and called her one of his own. McClung came from a family with a history of military service, and several of her relatives are featured on plaques next to hers.

The plaques also include lighter moments. O'Connell pointed out the plaque of Glen William Bell, Jr., who was a corporal in the Marine Corps during World War II. After leaving the service, Bell started a taco stand, and the business later grew into a large chain of restaurants known today as Taco Bell. The plaque program is not limited to deceased veterans, and O'Connell noted that not every veteran honored on the memorial has passed away.