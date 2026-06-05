Mt. Everest guide found crawling to base camp after being missing for days

A climbing guide was found crawling to Mt. Everest base camp with no food or bottled oxygen after he went missing for nearly a week. Nepal’s mountaineering community calls his survival miraculous.

A climbing guide was found crawling to Mt. Everest base camp with no food or bottled oxygen after he went missing for nearly a week.

Nepal’s mountaineering community calls his survival miraculous. Nepal’s mountaineering community calls his survival miraculous.

Six-year-old Ayoub Juneid from Gaza went viral after a video showed him in tears, pleading for someone to fix his broken specialized glasses. He can barely see without them and suffers from a neurological condition that can’t be treated in Gaza. Like thousands of other children, Ayoub requires a medical evacuation, but those are few eight months after the ceasefire. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond has his story.

Search renewed in Bahamas for missing Michigan woman A new search begins in the Bahamas for missing American woman Lynette Hooker, whose disappearance has prompted a federal criminal investigation. CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports. Ibrahim Al Moussawi, a Hezbollah member of parliament in Lebanon, tells CNN's Isobel Yeung that he holds the Trump administration responsible for the war in his country.

Video shows dozens of ultra-orthodox Jews outside the home of one of Israel's supreme court justices, protesting against the country's military draft. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports. Authorities in Brazil say two men tampered with a utility hole cover before a woman fell through it hours later.

Kuwait’s Health Ministry said 63 people were injured following strikes that hit the country on Wednesday damaging its international airport, in an attack that saw one of the highest injury counts among the Gulf states hit by Iran since fighting began.





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Mountain Guide Dawa Sherpa Found Alive After Going Missing in Everest RegionDawa Sherpa, a 52-year-old mountain guide, was found alive on Thursday after going missing in the Everest region for several days. He was guiding a Polish climber when he went missing on May 29. A cleaning crew spotted him crawling down the snowy slopes around the base camp and he was quickly carried down to safety and given food and water. A rescue helicopter picked him up and was flying him to a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal.

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Miracle on Mount Everest: Missing Sherpa Guide Found Alive After 7 DaysA Sherpa guide, Dawa Sherpa, was found alive on Mount Everest after going missing for 7 days. He was reunited with his family, who had given up hope of seeing him again. The guide was last seen descending the mountain, but he did not reach base camp even though his client did.

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Sherpa Guide Reunited with Family After Being Found on Mount EverestA Sherpa guide was found crawling to base camp on Mount Everest a week after he went missing and was reunited with his family who had given up hope he would return.

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Miraculous story of survival high on Everest as Sherpa guide missing for a week found aliveA Sherpa climbing guide who was believed to have died high on Mount Everest was found crawling back to Base Camp after spending almost a week on the mountain with no food or bottled oxygen.

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