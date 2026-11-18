It's been a pretty tough year on the injury front for Michigan State football. The Spartans sit at 3-7 overall and 1-6 during Big Ten play, but one wonders what

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic takes a snap against Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SIsit at 3-7 overall and 1-6 during Big Ten play, but one wonders what could've been had the team not drawn the short straw from the injury luck cup.

MSU has a really big challenge next against Normally, the first availability report comes out on Wednesday night for a Saturday game. Everything, including the availability report, moves up a day for a Friday night game, though. Here's what each team released on Tuesday night:Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; General view of an Michigan State Spartans helmet during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectRB Cam Edwards, S Devin Vaught, LB Jordan Hall, QB Alessio Milivojevic, RB Marvis Parrish, TE Jayden Savoury, FB Jay Coyne, DL Ben Roberts, OL Tristan Comer, TE Joe CaudillQB Cam Fancher, WR Rodney Bullard Jr., CB Tre Bell, RB Jaziun Patterson, S Michael Richard, OL Conner Moore, TE Brennan ParachekJan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Oregon Ducks helmet during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. RB Jordon Davison, QB Dante Moore, DB Aaron Flowers, LB Brayden Platt, LB Teitum Tuioti, DL Matthew Johnson, OL Trent Ferguson, OL Dave IuliMichigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic readies for a snap against Nebraska at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026.

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| Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI There is a chance that Michigan State will have to start its third-string quarterback against a very motivated team that is playing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Starting quarterbackis set to miss his second game this year. He missed the team's game at UCLA with a thumb injury, and he's now out for this game against Oregon with an apparent injury in his non-throwing arm.

To make matters worse, backup quarterback Cam Fancher is questionable as well. He missed a couple of games with a leg injury he suffered at Wisconsin earlier in the year, but Fancher was well enough to return from injury this past Saturday against Washington. Fancher had a visible brace over his leg, though, and he may have aggravated it on the interception he threw during the third quarter.is the presumptive starter if Fancher cannot play.

He started at UCLA, completing four of his 10 passes for 42 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman throws a pass during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Star defensive tackle Ben Roberts is now firmly back in the "out" column of the availability report.

He suffered a leg injury at UCLA that felt like a certain season-ender, but Roberts attempted to play on Saturday against Washington as well. Roberts only played two snaps before appearing back on the sideline in street clothes. Wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr., running back Jaziun Patterson, and tight end Brennan Parachek are all questionable. They're all starters on this team right now if they're healthy, so their status for Friday night will be important.

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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.