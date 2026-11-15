MSU Football Lands 2028 QB Commit in Middle of Washington Game

The Spartans have their first commitment in their 2028 recruiting class now.

Nov 14, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic sprints for daylight against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectannounced his verbal commitment to the Spartans. He's the first player Michigan State has been able to add to that class, and it also means that spot in the class is already accounted for before the Spartans' staff truly starts to seek out more commitments during the spring and the summer. Thurston fits the profile MSU is looking for. He attends De La Salle in Warren, Mich.

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Obviously, the Spartans want to prioritize in-state talent. Thurston checks that box, but that's also not the only reason Michigan State is taking his commitment. He's currently ranked 590th overall in the class of 2028 on theThurston, listed at 6'2" and 180 pounds, also drew other Power Four interest. Cincinnati, Iowa, and Minnesota are his other major offers, and Thurston also holds several others from MAC schools and UConn.

MSU officially offered Thurston back on June 16. Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald with eventual 2028 quarterback commit Grayson Thurston on a visit. | Grayson Thurston via X He and Traverse City West's Brayden Tillman looked like Michigan State's two main targets for the 2028 quarterback spot. Tillman has 4-star status right now, though, and the winds seemed to be shifting away from the Spartans' sails, as far as that goes.

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Alessio Milivojevic's legs, where it is only something that gets used occasionally. Thurston seems to have a knack for layering throws, though that'll be something he has to be careful with in the jump to the next level as he starts facing bigger, faster, and smarter opponents. De La Salle plays one of the tougher schedules in Michigan high school football, though, which could help. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. MSU quarterback Alessio Milivojevic calls for a snap against Illinois at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SIprogram will have no shortage of quarterback options in the coming years, either.

Nothing is ever set in stone at the position during the transfer portal era, but Michigan State's roster is packed with younger guys. Milivojevic, the current starter, will have two more years of eligibility remaining after this one. He's probably done enough this year to get another year, but that doesn't feel like a complete certainty. Former 4-star recruithas four more years of eligibility.

There's also Leo Hannan, who is eligible through 2029, but he's a likely portal entrant, with Milivojevic and Coffman boxing him out.next season. He's a 3-star recruit from Big Walnut, Ohio, ranked 1,139th overall and 57th among quarterbacks in the class of 2027, according to theA 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI.

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At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.