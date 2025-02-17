MSNBC's Michael Steele Slams Democrats: 'Show That You Give a Damn!'

MSNBC host Michael Steele launched a scathing critique of Democrats, demanding they demonstrate genuine concern for job losses and President Trump's actions. Steele expressed frustration over the lack of response to Elon Musk's influence and alleged government waste.

MSNBC 's Michael Steele launched into a scathing critique of Democrats on Saturday, demanding they demonstrate genuine concern for individuals facing job losses and President Donald Trump 's early actions in office. 'I'd just like you to show that you give a damn!' Steele, a former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair turned MSNBC host, exclaimed.

'That you get a little emotional about the fact that people are losing their jobs indiscriminately! That this individual sitting down at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has given absolute power to one man, who brings his son into the Oval Office, whose son says to him, ‘you’re not the president! You shouldn’t be in that chair!’ Now, where did he get that from? He got it from his daddy! Because that’s what his daddy thinks of the man who brought him into the Oval Office.'Steele and his MSNBC colleagues were discussing an article from The Nation, a progressive publication, titled 'The Courts Can't Stop the Trump-Musk Coup,' which characterized the duo as 'barbarians at the gate' and argued they would defy court orders. 'They’re in your bedrooms!' Steele continued. 'They’re in your living rooms! They’re in your businesses! They’ve got they got your data, dumb a--! They got all your stuff! Elon Musk has his tentacles in everything you’re doing! Not just off of X, but he’s in the Treasury Department! He’s in the Labor Department! He’s in the Department of Homeland Security!'Co-host Symone Sanders-Townsend also expressed grave concerns about the nation's future. 'I am thoroughly concerned about how we survive. And it just makes me think about this movie that I saw on the plane a couple months ago, ‘Civil War.’ It wasn’t necessarily great, but in the movie ‘Civil War,’ like all hell is breaking loose in Washington D.C. and in places all across the country. And there were people in the middle of the country that were just living their lives like nothing was happening. And I think that that is actually where we are, and there are going to be a lot of people that are going to continue to just go on about their daily lives as though Rome is not burning,' she stated.





