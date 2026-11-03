MSNBC's Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough said on Election Day that Pat McAfee is ruining College GameDay and that the manosphere brought in during 2024 may get washed aside. Gallup's latest poll of voter concerns does not list McAfee or the manosphere among top issues.

MSNBC Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough used his Election Day morning broadcast to declare that voters could deliver a sharp verdict on ESPN star Pat McAfee and the broader manosphere movement.

Scarborough argued that the upcoming election results may serve as a direct referendum on high-testosterone media personalities and the cultural impact of shows like College GameDay.

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He stated he has had enough of McAfee ruining College GameDay and expressed anticipation for waking up on Saturday mornings to watch the program without him.

The host questioned whether the manosphere he believed was brought to prominence in 2024 might get washed aside by the current political climate.

He suggested Americans might no longer have to deal with yelling or being freaked out because two kids in Utah put up signs or say something that might offend them.

During the segment, Scarborough invoked former Alabama coach Nick Saban to criticize McAfee for what he perceived as a meltdown over minor provocations.

He asked, do you know what Nick Saban calls that, Tuesday, noting that the host is melting down over trivial issues.

These remarks came during the Morning Joe broadcast on Election Day, where Scarborough extended his criticism beyond just sports commentary.

The segment referenced a prior Morning Joe assessment of President Joe Biden, questioning the consistency of their political analysis.

Scarborough had previously said Biden was at his best Biden ever level despite what the rest of us saw with our own eyes.

The program said at the time that Biden was totally all there, sharp as anybody else he had spoken to.

He described Biden as a man who has been doing this since he was 29 years old and knew world leaders.

The article asked how that worked out, highlighting the contrast between past predictions and current outcomes.

Scarborough claimed that American voters are declaring McAfee as public enemy number one and voting for woke candidates as a gotcha to the GameDay host.

That claim, however, faces significant challenge from recent polling data regarding actual voter priorities.

Gallup reported last week that the top concerns for voters this cycle are the economy, healthcare, war, income, gas prices, immigration, abortion, the Middle East and Palestine, and crime.

Nowhere in the latest Gallup poll do we see Pat McAfee or the manosphere as a hot issue for the electorate.

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To our knowledge, not a single political candidate used Pat McAfee in an attack ad during this election cycle.

The criticism of McAfee follows other recent attention on the ESPN personality, including reports on security measures.

The FBI advised ESPN star Pat McAfee to wear a bulletproof vest after Charlie Kirk's assassination, according to reports.

This news merged with predictions from Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich that Monday Night Football will replace Troy Aikman with Pat McAfee.

McAfee appears on the ESPN Monday Night Countdown set at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on September 21, 2026.

ESPN has not commented in the text on the Morning Joe remarks, leaving the debate within media circles.

The broader news feed around the story listed other sports and political headlines, showing the chaotic nature of Election Day.

Jon Rahm was reported to be open to accepting Brooks Koepka-like penalties to return to the PGA Tour after his LIV Golf exit.

A father of a Michigan volleyball player was seen blasting El-Sayed for a 60 Minutes girls sports remark.

A Sixers fan described the moment LeBron James drank his cup of wine mid-game with an epic quote.

Draymond Green was involved in a heated confrontation, throwing a Suns player to the floor and grabbing an opponent's jersey.

A former NFL star said he previously flew on the private jet that crashed in Florida and that he was absolutely devastated.

Kordell Stewart opened up about a rumor that haunted his Steelers career for 28 years in a new documentary.

The Bears proved they are the NFC North's most complete team with a commanding win over the Seahawks.

Associated Press Top 25 poll voters hit a new, ridiculous low with this week's results, causing confusion among analysts.

Christian Yelich said Brewer Ball is hard to replicate for this season after a World Series triumph.

Angel Reese stepped back from the Unapologetically Angel podcast after the Atlanta Dream's Finals loss.

Brandon Aiyuk hired Drew Rosenhaus to salvage his NFL career after torching his 49ers relationship.

On the political front, four states voted Tuesday on ballot measures that could reshape girls and women's sports nationwide.

Maine, South Carolina and Ohio Senate candidates faced an Election Day test that could alter the balance of power.

Maine's Senate race might take days to decide under ranked-choice voting, adding to the election drama.

Trump delivered a closing message to voters ahead of a crucial midterm election, signaling his continued influence.

Griff Jenkins and Charlie Hurt spoke with Florida voters on Election Day, capturing the mood in key swing states.

Bill Hemmer highlighted House races that could signal the outcome of the midterms for network audiences.

Mike Lawler defended his record amid the battle for control of the House, highlighting partisan tensions.

A GOP leadership battle could erupt if Democrats flip the House, creating uncertainty in party dynamics.

Mike Rogers spoke to reporters in Michigan after casting his vote, discussing local and national issues.

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Mike Rogers reacted to Democratic Representative Haley Stevens' support in the Michigan Senate race.

John Cena Classic took place at Disney World as WWE stars hoped for a magical moment with fans.

The Film Guy Brooks Austin named college football coordinators who will be the next big head coaches.

An Idaho deer hunter reported a Bigfoot encounter in remote woods after he smelled the smell, adding local color.

A college basketball player's bizarre foul shot went viral in a season-opener and was called diabolical.

Sports cartoons of the day captured the public's reaction to the various headlines and events.

The core story remained Scarborough's Election Day claim that McAfee and the manosphere could be washed aside.

That claim remains controversial as it clashes with the detailed polling data on voter concerns.

The merged text highlights the tension between media narratives and hard data from polling organizations.

Scarborough's rant reflects a broader cultural debate about the role of influencers in politics.

The election results will ultimately determine if the manosphere has indeed lost its grip on voters.

Until then, the debate between Scarborough's assertions and Gallup's data will likely continue.

Pat McAfee's presence in both sports and cultural commentary keeps him in the public eye.

His role at ESPN continues to be a focal point for both supporters and critics.

The intersection of sports and politics remains a volatile mix in the current American landscape.

Voters have many issues to consider, from the economy to healthcare, beyond sports personalities.

The media's focus on McAfee may be overshadowed by the practical concerns of the electorate.

Regardless of the polling data, the cultural impact of figures like McAfee is undeniable.

His ability to draw attention and generate conversation is a testament to his media presence.

The election may not be a referendum on him, but it will certainly be a moment of reckoning for many.

The outcome will shape the media landscape for the foreseeable future.

Scarborough's comments will be remembered as a bold prediction that may or may not come to pass.

The public's response will be the true test of his theory about the manosphere.

For now, the debate rages on, fueled by social media and cable news analysis.

The intersection of culture and politics continues to evolve in unpredictable ways.

Watchers of the election will be looking for signs that validate or refute Scarborough's claims.

The final results will provide the most definitive answer to the questions raised.

Until then, the speculation and analysis will continue to dominate the news cycle.

The story of McAfee and the manosphere is far from over, regardless of the election outcome.

It serves as a case study in the power of media figures to influence public discourse.